Not for where this program wants to go.

What we've seen from Vanderbilt through three games isn't the standard and frankly isn't good enough.

What head coach Clark Lea's team has shown through three games isn't reminiscent of a bowl eligible group.

Southeastern Conference teams that make mental mistakes the way Vanderbilt has and have a habit of not bringing it for all four quarters generally have a hard time making it to six wins.

Especially with the limitations that Vanderbilt has, it's a group that has to win on the margins and at to this point it hasn't. Lea knows that.

"We have a good team, we have to clean up our play. We have to play better football, that comes down to small things done well," said the third-year coach.

It feels as if for the first time of the season, Vanderbilt really got punched in the mouth on Saturday. It didn't respond the way Lea would've liked, but the third-year coach hopes that the Commodores' 16-point loss will serve as a wake-up call for his team.

"Today can be a great wake-up call for our program to say 'alright, urgency and intensity not on the big things but on the little things' because we do have playmakers in the locker room," Lea said Saturday.

That point of emphasis feels especially applicable after Vanderbilt's matchup with Wake Forest.

It's offense showed off its high-powered potential but couldn't capitalize with finished drives due to shooting itself in the foot with penalties, turnovers or failing to convert on third and fourth down.

Pair that with a special teams blunder that cost the Commodores seven points as well as poor defense against the run and it becomes nearly impossible to beat a good football team.

The bad news for Vanderbilt is that it will see another one of those teams on Saturday, the even worse news is that its matchup with UNLV looks to be its most winnable game the rest of the way.

This one feels like a crossroads for Lea's team.

Lose this one and bowl eligibility looks like a far off pipe dream, win it and keep hope alive although still acknowledging the uphill climb ahead.

3-1 comes with optimism, momentum and a chance heading into SEC play. 2-2 with a loss to a Mountain West team makes it feel like you're grasping at straws to find any optimism.

So what will it be for Vanderbilt?

Will Lea's group respond to its wake-up call with their hair on fire and keep this dream alive? Will its talent turn into four quarters of high-level play? Will this be the turning point?

Or will this group fall into a 50-foot hole before the calendar flips to October?

It's time for this Vanderbilt team to prove that it has something within it, something more than talent.

Saturday's matchup could be its turning point in either direction. Does it wake up and shift the arrow upwards or does it sleepwalk into the "same old Vanderbilt" label?