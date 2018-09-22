NASHVILLE, Tenn.--This week, Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason talked about how the Commodores were in for a street fight with South Carolina. It was the Gamecocks who brought most of the fight in a decisive 37-14 thumping of the Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on Saturday.

The Gamecocks rolled up 534 yards of total offense to VU's 284. Carolina dominated VU on both sides of the lines of scrimmage--and it could have been worse, as three turnovers deep in Commodore territory kept the Gamecocks from more points.

Carolina's Jake Bentley ht 19 of 28 passes for 261 yards, a touchdown and a pick, outplaying VU counterpart Kyle Shurmur (18 of 38, 180 yards, one touchdown, one pick).

Vanderbilt didn't play well in the first half, getting out-gained 273-132, but found itself trailing just 20-14. The Commodores had a long play of just 14 yards in the first half, but a big interception by defensive lineman Dare Odeyingbo helped set up a Ke"Shawn Vaughn touchdown run for VU's first points.



Carolina had no such trouble generating big plays in the first half. Receiver Shi Smith had receptions of 38 and 52 in the first half, the first accounting for a touchdown and the second setting another up.