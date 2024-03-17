The Commodores moved to 3-0 in Southeastern Conference play on Sunday as it piled up 17 hits and scored nine runs without hitting a home run.

Nashville, TENN-- Vanderbilt kept it rolling on Sunday afternoon with a 9-6 win over No. 18 Auburn to sweep the series and clinch its 13th-straight win.

"We're not built around the longball," Vanderbilt shortstop Jonathan Vastine said. "We can always hit a longball but our offense is around speed, contact and creating havoc all over the place."

Vastine feels how impactful sweeping a series like this can be.

"That's always extremely huge to start off the year against a good ballclub like Auburn, to set the tone for SEC play."

Auburn jumped out to a 4-0 lead on starter Devin Futrell in the first two innings. Futrell got things under control in the third and the fourth but gave up a home run in the fifth.

The Vanderbilt starter would come out after the fifth after surrendering five runs, nine hits, striking out just two and walking one in 95 pitches.

"He battled," Tim Corbin said of Futrell. "I think the thing you get out of Devin is even if he's not as his best, if he's got his C game he's still gonna give you everything he has."

Luckily for Futrell, Vanderbilt put two on the board in the bottom of the second after an RBI single by Jonathan Vastine and a Davis Diaz walk that brought in a run.

Vanderbilt left three on in that inning but would make up for it in the fourth as Diaz singled to advance RJ Austin to third and Austin scored on a passed ball.

Auburn led 5-4 after the fifth as Vanderbilt scored another run after a Jayden Davis walk, Matthew Polk single and Calvin Hewett walk allowed an RJ Austin HBP to drive in a run. Vanderbilt left three more on in that inning.

Vanderbilt took the lead and broke it open in a four-run sixth inning with a RBI doubles by Davis and Vastine that each drove in two.

Davis finished Sunday 2-for-4 with two RBI and a walk while bringing his season average to .353. Vastine also put together a 3-for-4 outing that brought his season average up to .359.

After this weekend's series, all of Vanderbilt's hitters in Sunday's lineup with the exception of Diaz and Humphrey are hitting over .300.

"It's just putting the ball in play," Corbin said. "Even if we come up short we keep coming and the kids battle and put together good at bats. It's complementary baseball. It really is.

"Balls put in play in professional baseball work. Balls put in college baseball really work."

Auburn scored two more in the top of the eighth as one ball got under RJ Austin's outstretched glove at first and another trickled through the first base side which was left largely unoccupied as Davis shifted toward second base.

Vanderbilt tacked on another in the bottom of the inning to bring this one to 9-6 as Austin hit an infield single to plate Matthew Polk, who got on with his own infield single.

Ryan Ginther came into this one in the ninth and threw a scoreless inning to close this one and move Vanderbilt to 18-3.

"Playing anyone and winning three ballgames is very difficult, especially Auburn." Corbin said. "To finish something off in this conference is almost unheard of. Obviously it's a miraculous feat. It's just tough to do.

Vanderbilt did that on Sunday as it's done often in the past few weeks.