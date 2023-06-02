With the win, Vanderbilt has now won six of its last seven games and moves to 42-18 on the season.

Sixth-seeded Vanderbilt moved into the winners bracket of the Nashville regional with Friday night's 12-2 win over Eastern Illinois at Hawkins Field.

Devin Futrell, who started the game for Vanderbilt got a wake up call early after Eastern Illinois center fielder Lincoln Riley and first baseman Ryan Ignafo led off the inning with a triple and double respectively that gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead before Futrell could record an out.

The sophomore starter escaped the inning with just that run after retiring three-straight batters.

Luckily for Futrell, Vanderbilt had plenty of success against Ohio Valley Conference first-teamer Ky Hampton.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. led the inning off with an opposite-field single, Davis Diaz moved Bradfield Jr. to third with a double just one pitch after taking a foul ball off the inside of his kneecap, RJ Schreck scored Bradfield Jr. with a sacrifice fly and Parker Noland scored Diaz with a one-out single before Hampton got out of the inning by getting Chris Maldonado to ground into a double play.

Futrell settled in and delivered a quick, 1-2-3 second inning followed by a third inning which yielded just one baserunner that came on an infield single.

Bradfield got on again in the third with a leadoff double that set Davis Diaz up for a two-run homer to left field that came on the next at-bat.

Vanderbilt didn’t stop there in the third, either.

Just a few batters later, Troy LaNeve came to the plate with the bases loaded after two walks and a hit batsman. LaNeve walked to make the lead 5-1. Alan Espinal broke Friday night’s contest open with a bases-clearing, three-run double that made it 8-1.

Hampton left the game after 2.1 innings, six hits, six runs which were all earned and just 51 total pitches.

Futrell got through the third and fourth quietly before giving up a one-out double to Eastern Illinois shortstop Chris Worchester. Worcester scored later in the inning on a throwing error by Diaz. That cut the Vanderbilt lead to six.

The Panthers loaded the bases in the sixth but Thomas Schultz, who entered the game for Futrell, got Worchester to ground into a fielder's choice that kept the inning scoreless.

Vanderbilt loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning but stranded three runners in a scoreless bottom half.

Jonathan Vastine got the Commodores back on the board with a two-run homer in the seventh, it was Vastine's fifth of the year. Vanderbilt took a 10-2 lead at that point.

The lead was extended to 12-2 in the eighth after a sloppy defensive inning from Eastern Illinois.

Schultz shut down Eastern Illinois and put this one on ice with a scoreless ninth.

Three quick takes:

If tonight is any indication, Vanderbilt’s bats are in great shape

Sometime’s a sportswriter’s job is to dig deeper and find the story, but sometimes it’s so clear that you can’t ignore it.

That’s what happened on Friday night.

Vanderbilt exploded for 12 runs, 13 hits, seven walks, five extra-base hits and two homers on Friday night in its rout of Eastern Illinois.

Bradfield Jr. and Diaz quickly turned this one from one that felt like it could go poorly for Vanderbilt into one that felt like Vanderbilt’s game to lose. It only took two at-bats that resulted in two extra base hits and led to the Commodores’ first two runs.

It took two more at-bats for the pair to give Vanderbilt its third and fourth runs as well as some much-needed breathing room.

It was the top of the lineup that started things out, but the rest of it certainly wasn’t quiet. All throughout the order and night, Vanderbilt’s hitters saw the ball well, hit it to the gaps and showed signs of patience.

If Vanderbilt can keep up the way its been hitting of late, it’s difficult to envision a way it doesn’t make it to Omaha.

Futrell was solid and Thomas Schultz made up for his shorter start

It didn’t look like Futrell’s night after two hard-hit balls and an earned run in the first two at-bats of the game, but from there the sophomore pitcher settled in and was more than serviceable.

Futrell was charged with six hits and one earned run in 5.1 innings of work and 89 pitches.

Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin praised Futrell’s rhythm and fastball usage after the early mishaps in the first.

Futrell turned to his fastball more as he got deeper into his start and did a nice job complementing it with his curveball and changeup that both sat in the mid-to-high 70’s.

It also felt like the sophomore starter got more swing and miss than normal on Friday night. Futrell struck out seven, all of which came on swings and misses.

Vanderbilt’s starter was sharp until the fifth in which he allowed his second run of the night as well as a few baserunners. From there it felt like the sophomore was starting to fade a bit before being relieved by Schultz.

Luckily for Vanderbilt, Schultz went 4.2 scoreless innings to lock this one down and to preserve the rest of Vanderbilt's bullpen for the rest of the regional. The senior allowed just two hits and struck out five in his longest outing of the season.

Schultz may have been the MVP of the night despite Vanderbilt's prolific offense.

Friday night's lineup is the answer, at least for now

Funky things happen in postseason baseball but after a few prolific offensive performances in a row with a pretty consistent group and order, it feels like Tim Corbin has found his group that he can move forward with.

Tonight's group of Bradfield Jr., Diaz, Schreck, Noland, Maldonado, R.J. Austin, Espinal and Vastine has now produced double-digit runs in its two recent appearances and contains what feels like Vanderbilt's best nine, a nice mix of right and left-handed hitters as well as what feels like a group that is feeding off of each other.

At this point in the year you don't fix what isn't broken and it feels like that applies to Vanderbilt's lineup.

With tonight's win, Vanderbilt will face off against Oregon tomorrow at approximately 8:00 pm central.



