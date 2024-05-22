It mattered when Tennessee held a nine-game winning streak over Tim Corbin's team and it matters now that Vanderbilt has shown shown some life in the rivalry with two wins in a row.

Hoover, AL-- Maybe it didn't matter much for the seeding or bubble outlook, but with these two teams it always matters. Always.

The rivalry proved to be alive and well on Wednesday as Alan Espinal's two homers and Vanderbilt's offensive explosion helped to tie the season series between the state's two best teams.

A sentence like that would've been difficult to fathom as Tennessee took a series win over the Commodores at Hawkins Field and looked to be on the verge of its 10th win in a row over Corbin's team.

Tennessee had the starpower, it had the swagger and most importantly; it had the results. Tony Vitello's team has had a significantly better season than Corbin's, but those three statements can't necessarily be said.

"It's always big to beat those guys across the street," Vanderbilt shortstop Jonathan Vastine said. "There's a lot of history behind it."

Vanderbilt has answered the call and seems to be trending in the right direction at the right time.

It's worth noting the supposed lack of urgency shown by Tennessee's staff in regards to its pitching staff, but it's also worth noting that it's never easy or insignificant in a rivalry like this.

It's like when you play Tennessee or Florida or -- it's just exciting baseball," Tim Corbin said. "You know you've got to play well.

"I know our kids respect Tennessee and their program. There's no doubt about that. We talk about that. But what you can't do is start admiring people you play. We've got a good program, too. Real good program. We've been very consistent."

Perhaps the best way to sum this one up is the simplest way; that Vanderbilt beat Tennessee.

That's something that this athletic department, and this program for that matter, haven't been able to say much in recent memory.

Regardless of the rest of the conjecture, that means something.

It certainly did on Wednesday night in Hoover.

