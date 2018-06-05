NASHVILLE – For the fourth time in program history, Vanderbilt will host the NCAA Super Regionals with a trip to the College World Series on the line, the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced Tuesday morning.

The Commodores take on Mississippi State in a best two-of-three series, beginning Friday at 7 p.m. from Hawkins Field. Saturday’s middle game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. and Sunday’s if-necessary winner-take-all finale is slated for 5 p.m.

All three games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks and streamed online courtesy of the WatchESPN app. The Friday opener and Sunday if-necessary finale will be broadcast on ESPN2 while the Saturday matchup can be seen on ESPN.

NASHVILLE SUPER REGIONAL TICKET INFORMATION

All-session outfield tickets are now on sale through the Vanderbilt ticket office. Adult tickets are priced at $83 and youth/student (17 or younger) are $68, inclusive of all fees. Fans can purchase by calling (615) 322-4653 or by visiting vucommodores.com

MORE ON THE COMMODORES

Vanderbilt swept through the NCAA Clemson Regional, capping its seventh regional title in nine years with a record-setting performance. The Dores matched an NCAA Tournament record with nine homers including three from shortstop Connor Kaiser, who totaled 10 RBIs.

Vandy has won nine of its last 11 games and is no stranger to Mississippi State. The Dores swept the Bulldogs in a three-game series during mid-March in Starkville.