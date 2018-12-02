Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-02 16:15:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Vanderbilt to play in Texas Bowl

Sean Williams • VandySports.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor

After finishing 6-6 during the regular season, the Vanderbilt Commodores will play in the Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl on Thursday, December 27th at 8 p.m. (CST).

Their opponent will be Baylor, who is representing the Big 12 Conference. The Bears also finished their regular season with a 6-6 overall record (4-5 in conference) with their marquee win coming at home against Oklahoma State back on November 3rd by a final score of 35-31.

Vanderbilt and Baylor haven't faced off against each other since the 1953 and 1954 seasons, when the Bears defeated the Commodores on both occasions.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}