After finishing 6-6 during the regular season, the Vanderbilt Commodores will play in the Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl on Thursday, December 27th at 8 p.m. (CST).

Their opponent will be Baylor, who is representing the Big 12 Conference. The Bears also finished their regular season with a 6-6 overall record (4-5 in conference) with their marquee win coming at home against Oklahoma State back on November 3rd by a final score of 35-31.

Vanderbilt and Baylor haven't faced off against each other since the 1953 and 1954 seasons, when the Bears defeated the Commodores on both occasions.