Vanderbilt's big leap on offense between the first and second half boosted it to a win at Arkansas, 62-53.

"Not only did we win on the road, but this shows our team that our hard work is paying off," Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph stated.

Bud Walton Arena hosted a physical, defensive heavy contest on this Sunday afternoon, where both teams shot less than 34%.

In the first quarter, the Commodores had their scoring struggles. They made just one of their 11 attempts toward the end of the quarter, but still held a two point advantage.

The second quarter, just like the first, was not pretty. Vanderbilt shot 20% from the field in the second quarter, and 18.8% for the entire first half. It didn't score from the floor for the last 4:14 of the second quarter.

Despite all of the offensive troubles, the Commodores held a one point lead over the Razorbacks at halftime, 24-23.

Nine of Vanderbilt's 24 points came from the free thrown line where it made all of its nine attempts.

The third quarter was an action pact one where Vanderbilt seemed to find its rhythm on offense, shooting 56.3%.

Although it was a better quarter offensively, there were some difficulties that came with it, including an altercation that involved Khamil Pierre, which led her to being ejected.

The fourth quarter was a big test for Vanderbilt, but it passed, even without having Pierre on hand.

Vanderbilt scored it at 45.5% in the fourth quarter, but the defense is really what allowed it to win.

The Commodores did not allow the Razorbacks to score for the last 4:08 in the game. Although Arkansas was within reach, Vanderbilt powered ahead to claim the win on the road, 62-53.