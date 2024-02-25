Vanderbilt tops Arkansas on the road in a gritty fashion
Vanderbilt's big leap on offense between the first and second half boosted it to a win at Arkansas, 62-53.
"Not only did we win on the road, but this shows our team that our hard work is paying off," Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph stated.
Bud Walton Arena hosted a physical, defensive heavy contest on this Sunday afternoon, where both teams shot less than 34%.
In the first quarter, the Commodores had their scoring struggles. They made just one of their 11 attempts toward the end of the quarter, but still held a two point advantage.
The second quarter, just like the first, was not pretty. Vanderbilt shot 20% from the field in the second quarter, and 18.8% for the entire first half. It didn't score from the floor for the last 4:14 of the second quarter.
Despite all of the offensive troubles, the Commodores held a one point lead over the Razorbacks at halftime, 24-23.
Nine of Vanderbilt's 24 points came from the free thrown line where it made all of its nine attempts.
The third quarter was an action pact one where Vanderbilt seemed to find its rhythm on offense, shooting 56.3%.
Although it was a better quarter offensively, there were some difficulties that came with it, including an altercation that involved Khamil Pierre, which led her to being ejected.
The fourth quarter was a big test for Vanderbilt, but it passed, even without having Pierre on hand.
Vanderbilt scored it at 45.5% in the fourth quarter, but the defense is really what allowed it to win.
The Commodores did not allow the Razorbacks to score for the last 4:08 in the game. Although Arkansas was within reach, Vanderbilt powered ahead to claim the win on the road, 62-53.
Three quick takes
Vanderbilt did all the small things right
"We shot 18 percent in the first half, but we continued to defend, continued to rebound, hit our free throws, and made some really gutsy plays down the stretch. We figure out how to win a really tough game," Shea Ralph said.
Those key things that Vanderbilt did right ultimately led it to the win.
The Commodores outrebounded the Razorbacks, 46-31, 11 of which came on the offensive glass.
It also took advantage of getting to the free throw line. Vanderbilt made 18 of its 21 attempts, which was 85.7% from the line as a team.
This was the most gritty game Vanderbilt has been a part of
Both sides played in an absolute dog fight. There were a total of five technicals given out as well as two ejections.
Four time SEC Freshman of the Week Khamil Pierre received a double technical alongside Arkansas' Makayla Daniels, who was also charged with two technicals on her senior day celebration. Both of those players were ejected.
Arkansas' Maryam Dauda was handed a technical as well.
Today was the first time this season that Vanderbilt has had anyone receive a technical, let alone ejected.
This just says what kind of game Vanderbilt played in and shows how physical of a contest it actually was.
Another milestone for Shea Ralph and company
This win was Vanderbilt's 20th win of the season, which is the first time Shea Ralph has reached that marker as a head coach.
Not only was this a milestone for Ralph, but this is the first time the Commodores have recorded 20 wins since the 2012-13 campaign.
"What I want my players to understand is we're not defined by results, we're defined by our approach."
The approach that Ralph is bringing to the table has continued to show up and did once again today as the Commodores secured their 20th win this season.