Vanderbilt held a 5-1 lead heading into a seven-run eighth inning that ended up being disastrous for Tim Corbin's team as it fell 8-5 on Tuesday night at Hawkins Field.

Nashville, TENN-- This one was in hand...until it wasn't.

The Commodores had two baserunner but went down quietly in the eighth and the ninth as the outs wained and Vanderbilt dropped this one.

Corbin largely attributes that eighth inning to his team's lack of control over its adrenaline.

"Loss of emotion." Corbin said of what happened in the eighth. "When you can't control your adrenaline things like that will happen and you start overthrowing...anxiousness kicks in and then the game starts to turn and that's exactly what happened.

"There's a lot of things you can't do in this game. You can't play this game tight, you can't play this game mad. You can't play this game without being able to handle your emotion and we kind of showed that tonight."

Vanderbilt had seven hits in this one but went down without hitting a home run and striking out 14 times.

After making a smooth play at third in the top half of the inning, Davis Diaz got Vanderbilt on the board with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth to score Alan Espinal. Espinal got on earlier in the inning with a double down the left field line.

Vanderbilt tacked on two more that inning to make things 3-0 on an double from Calvin Hewett that scored Diaz as well as RJ Austin, who walked.

That at bat brought Hewett to four hits in his six plate appearances on the young season.

JD Thompson, who was largely unscathed through the first four innings of this one, gave up his only run on a fifth-inning homer by Dayton left fielder Alejandro Cazorla. Luckily for Vanderbilt, that was just a solo shot.

Thompson came out after 4.2 innings pitched with just one run to his name as well as three hits.

"That was good baseball," Corbin said of Thompson. "I thought he was really efficient, I thought he came after the hitters."

5th-year senior Sam Hliboki entered the game and gave up just one hit in 1.1 innings of scoreless baseball before being relieved by Miller Green in the seventh.

Vanderbilt tacked on two more in the sixth after Diaz reached again on a double. That double moved Austin to third. Austin and Diaz both scored on wild pitches to make this one 5-1.

The Commodores looked to be running away with this one until Dayton exploded for a four-run eighth inning in which it tied this one with a leadoff single as well as two walks off of Sawyer Hawks.

Hawks came out for freshman lefty Ethan McElvain without recording an out. McElvain retired the first two he saw but allowed a double and triple to make this one 5-4.

A McElvain wild pitch that tipped the glove of Espinal allowed the tying run to score.

From there it continued to get worse as Dayton ultimately made this one 8-5 before finally being retired in a 47-pitch eighth inning.

That would prove to be too much for Vanderbilt to overcome as it fell to 2-2 on the season on Tuesday night.

That's the second-straight season that Vanderbilt has lost its first midweek contest.

Back end bullpen concerns?

Vanderbilt's two most prominent closer options weren't able to seal this one for it.

Air Force transfer Sawyer Hawks was responsible for four earned runs as well as three walks while throwing just six strikes out of 18 total pitches. Hawks also surrendered two runs and allowed a go-ahead homer in his inning of work on Friday.

"He's probably pressing a little bit." Corbin said. "He's a better pitcher than that but that's a tough break. But he'll come back too, he's a tough kid."

The veteran reliever was replaced by McElvain. The freshman flashed his stuff but was ultimately charged with three runs and allowed three of Hawks' four to score.

"He's just gonna have to learn from it more than anything else."

It's early but Vanderbilt seems to have more questions than answers in the backend of its bullpen. It's not hard to see a way that Corbin finds something that works, but it also feels as if there's still some things for him to figure out in the late innings.

"What you can't do is you can't panic and you just can't start making wholesale decisions," Corbin said. "Tonight was a tough night but we'll evaluate it."

Hawks will have to find a feel for his secondary pitches and McElvain will have to have innings that look more like his clean outing on Saturday than Tuesday night's inning. Corbin could also toy with some other options there if things don't improve with those two.