Vanderbilt sophomore forward Ven-Allen Lubin grabbed an offensive rebound that ended that line of thinking, though. Then, somehow that feeling came back. Ezra Manjon put an end to that nonsense with two free throws that you just knew would go in as the Commodores sealed an 85-82 win at Bud Walton Arena, though.

It felt like a season that couldn't get any worse would get worse as Arkansas stormed back from a 16-point deficit with two minutes to play.

"Never a doubt, right?" Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse joked. "No play bigger than the one that Ven had with that rebound and putback. That three-point play gave us a cushion."

Manjon led Vanderbilt with 22 points on 8-for-16 shooting from the field while his backcourt mate Tyrin Lawrence had 21 and Ven-Allen Lubin poured in 19.

That's Vanderbilt's second-straight win in Bud Walton Arena, a place that used to be a house of horrors for this program. It's also the Commodores' third straight win over the Razorbacks regardless of location.

Arkansas started this one off on a 7-0 run before Vanderbilt got back into it with five quick points from Tyrin Lawrence.

After last year's matchup in which Ezra Manjon was ejected, things got tense early in the first half as Ven-Allen Lubin blocked a shot and started jawing at Arkansas guard Devo Davis.

Lubin and Davis each picked up a technical while Arkansas guard Khalif Battle, who won SEC player of the week, also picked one up.

Vanderbilt tied this one back up with 4:16 to go in the first half with an Ezra Manjon transition layup and took the lead on a Lubin finish around the bucket.

The Commodores took a 35-31 lead into the half while shooting 50% from the field as opposed to Arkansas' 29.5%.

Vanderbilt held the lead for the entirety of the second half. The lead was up to 59-48 with 8:08 to go.

Surely Arkansas had something in it, right?

Right.

Vanderbilt extended that lead to as much as 16 but that quickly unraveled as Arkansas stormed back late in the half to make this one 78-75 with 2:04 to go.

Manjon gave Vanderbilt some life with a beautiful drive that put it up 80-75.

Arkansas punched Vanderbilt back time and time again, but Vanderbilt found a way to escape a late comeback.

That's Vanderbilt first win away from Memorial Gymnasium this season in 12 tries.

Three quick takes:

Vanderbilt had Arkansas tight for a lot of the night

For much of Saturday it looked as if Vanderbilt was the more free team that was playing without anything to lose.

On the other hand, it looked as if Arkansas was playing not to lose for much of the night and was thrown off by what Vanderbilt threw at it.

Nothing felt more impactful than the 1-3-1 zone that Stackhouse turned to that got Arkansas' drivers out of rhythm and forced it to make shots from the perimeter.

Arkansas had made just one of its last 17 field goals to close the first half.

Stackhouse made Mussleman's team play with its figurative left hand as the Commodores' defense forced Arkansas to attempt 30 shots from 3-point range. The Razorbacks shot just 33.3% from beyond the arc on those attempts.

For all its faults this season, Vanderbilt was the more disciplined, better coached team on Tuesday night. It wasn't the more talented team on the floor, but it was the better team.

Ven-Allen Lubin was excellent

Lubin answered the call of matching up with Arkansas' deep frontcourt almost entirely by himself.

The Notre Dame transfer had a double double with over 16 minutes left to go in the contest and finished Tuesday night with 19 points, 12 rebounds as well as two emphatic putbacks while shooting 90% from the field.

Lubin will always be undersized as a five in this league and probably won't ever be an SEC first team guy, but he's proven to be good enough to make a real impact in this league.

That was evident again on Tuesday.

This probably says more about Arkansas than Vanderbilt. It does say that Vanderbilt hasn't quit, though.

A team as talented as Arkansas should never, ever lose a game like that to Vanderbilt on its home floor.

That along with the rest of this season probably says what you need to know about Arkansas' culture and its ability to play off of each other.

This isn't some indicator that Vanderbilt will turn its season around or that it's better than it's shown. This team is what it is.

The sample size has been big enough to prove that.

What's also had enough of a sample size to be proven is that when it feels like this team could tap out, it generally doesn't.

Vanderbilt didn't have much changed tonight, but this program needed a night like this in a place like this desperately.