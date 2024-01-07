Shea Ralph's team does it again. Vanderbilt takes down Florida, 63-57.

The first quarter consisted of back and forth buckets with no team controlling a real lead. It also consisted of a heavy defensive presence, as both sides pressed the length of the court after scoring.

With both sides being aggressive, Vanderbilt struggled to find a rhythm. The Commodores did not score the in last 4:28 of the first quarter. They also committed nine turnovers in the first 10 minutes.

The struggles poured over into the second quarter until Jordyn Cambridge ended the drought with a layup.

She sparked some offensive for the Commodores, as they went on a 7-0 over two minutes to cut the deficit to one.

Vanderbilt did not let Florida hit a field goal for 4:27 and the Commodores tied it up at 24 with a just under three minutes to play in the second quarter.

The two teams locked it up at halftime, tied at 26.

The Commodores started the third quarter feeding off energy from the crowd. They held Florida scoreless for three minutes and went up by four midway through the quarter.

Vanderbilt then went cold, not hitting a field goal in the last 4:17 of the third quarter. Florida regained a three point lead heading into the last 10 minutes.

Vanderbilt quickly took back the advantage, scoring the first four points of the fourth quarter.

A common theme trading baskets occurred. The game was locked at 53 with 5:15 to play in the fourth quarter.

After going back and forth, with 90 seconds to play, Vanderbilt held a one point lead and the ball.

Florida found itself empty handed on its possession. Cambridge was then fouled and hit both free throws with 37 seconds to go.

The Gators drew a blank once again. Pierre grabbed a rebound was immediately fouled. She hit one of her two attempts.

Florida had another chance to score down by four, but was stumped by the defense of Jordyn Cambridge, forcing a traveling violation and getting her team the ball back.

Iyana Moore sealed the deal with 9.2 seconds left, hitting both free throws after being intentionally fouled.

Combining for 44 of the 63 points, Cambridge and Moore helped boost the Commodores to a win over Florida, 63-57.