Vanderbilt wins gritty battle against Florida
Shea Ralph's team does it again. Vanderbilt takes down Florida, 63-57.
The first quarter consisted of back and forth buckets with no team controlling a real lead. It also consisted of a heavy defensive presence, as both sides pressed the length of the court after scoring.
With both sides being aggressive, Vanderbilt struggled to find a rhythm. The Commodores did not score the in last 4:28 of the first quarter. They also committed nine turnovers in the first 10 minutes.
The struggles poured over into the second quarter until Jordyn Cambridge ended the drought with a layup.
She sparked some offensive for the Commodores, as they went on a 7-0 over two minutes to cut the deficit to one.
Vanderbilt did not let Florida hit a field goal for 4:27 and the Commodores tied it up at 24 with a just under three minutes to play in the second quarter.
The two teams locked it up at halftime, tied at 26.
The Commodores started the third quarter feeding off energy from the crowd. They held Florida scoreless for three minutes and went up by four midway through the quarter.
Vanderbilt then went cold, not hitting a field goal in the last 4:17 of the third quarter. Florida regained a three point lead heading into the last 10 minutes.
Vanderbilt quickly took back the advantage, scoring the first four points of the fourth quarter.
A common theme trading baskets occurred. The game was locked at 53 with 5:15 to play in the fourth quarter.
After going back and forth, with 90 seconds to play, Vanderbilt held a one point lead and the ball.
Florida found itself empty handed on its possession. Cambridge was then fouled and hit both free throws with 37 seconds to go.
The Gators drew a blank once again. Pierre grabbed a rebound was immediately fouled. She hit one of her two attempts.
Florida had another chance to score down by four, but was stumped by the defense of Jordyn Cambridge, forcing a traveling violation and getting her team the ball back.
Iyana Moore sealed the deal with 9.2 seconds left, hitting both free throws after being intentionally fouled.
Combining for 44 of the 63 points, Cambridge and Moore helped boost the Commodores to a win over Florida, 63-57.
Three quick takes
Turnover continue to be an issue
Vanderbilt struggled with turnovers, committing nine within the first 10 minutes of the game. It limited those in the second quarter to five.
14 first half turnovers is something that Vanderbilt will have to cut back on, considering it comes into the contest averaging 13.6 turnovers per game.
The Commodores finished the afternoon with 25 turnovers. Despite giving up much more than they average, they found a way to win.
Dynamic duo of Cambridge and Moore
Jordyn Cambridge and Iyana Moore were the two main catalysts in today's win.
Vanderbilt had 26 points at halftime, 13 of which belonged to Jordyn Cambridge. Moore had only scored three points in the first half, but showed up in a big way in the second.
Iyana Moore dropped 17 second half points and finished the contest with 20 points, three rebounds and three steals.
Cambridge finished the afternoon with 24 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.
The crowd played a massive factor
As the winning continued, Vanderbilt fans became more interested. Coming into the contest 14-1 had the community wanting to see what this team was about.
Shea Ralph described this crowd as a "sixth man" today and even mentioned she had a difficult time communicating to the players.
After winning its 15th game of the season, Ralph and her squad are hoping to continue to see more crowds like this in the future.