Vanderbilt was looking for a suitable replacement for All-SEC punter and Ray Guy finalist Matthew Hayball, on Wednesday they found their guy in Ohio State transfer Jesse Mirco .

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder has been Ohio State's featured punter the last three seasons, averaging 43.7 yards per punt in 2023, 45.4 yards in 2022, and 42.3 yards in 2021.

Mirco also served as Ohio State's holder on field goals and like Hayball, is a product of ProKick Australia.

During the 2023 season, Mirco had 18 punts downed inside the 20-yard line while also booting 13 punts 50+ yards.