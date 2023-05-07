Vanderbilt needed a boost to their cornerback room after the departure of Jadais Richard to the transfer portal on April 25th, the Commodores got their answer on Sunday with the commitment of Grand Valley State transfer Nyzier Fourqurean.

Fourqurean is coming off a stellar 2022 season, earning Division II All-American honors while recording 37 tackles, three tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 14 pass break-ups.

During his time in the transfer portal, Fourqurean picked up offers from the likes of Tulane, Charlotte, Buffalo, James Madison, Ohio, Georgia Southern, Akron, Ball State, Kent State, Central Michigan, Bowling Green, and Miami (Oh.).

Fourqurean will have two years of eligibility remaining when he arrives at Vanderbilt this summer. He becomes Vanderbilt's second scholarship transfer addition this offseason, joining Stanford defensive end Aeneas DiCosmo.