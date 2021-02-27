Not surprising, Vanderbilt found themselves in another nail-biter against Ole Miss on Saturday at Memorial Gym.

Despite a late 8-1 rally by the Rebels, Clevon Brown was clutch at the charity stripe in the final seconds to give the Commodores a 75-70 win and send his fellow seniors off victorious in their final home game.

In the first half, Ole Miss (13-10, 8-8) build a 27-20 lead at the 4:36 mark, their largest of the half.

The Commodores then went on a 12-2 run that featured a three-pointer by DJ Harvey, a Jordan Wright layup, five consecutive points from Maxwell Evans, and two free-throws from Harvey.

Vanderbilt regained the lead during that stretch and ultimately took a 34-32 advantage into halftime.

DJ Harvey led Vanderbilt with 10 points at the break. Devontae Shuler paced the Rebels in the first half with 15 points.

After an Isaac McBride layup with 13:37 remaining, the Commodores held a 48-41 advantage and then Ole Miss went on a 7-0 run to even things up at 48 with 11:49 remaining.

Clevon Brown, Trey Thomas, and Isaac McBride all hit three's within a span of a minute and a half to put the Commodores up 63-53 with 6:56 left.

At the 1:51 mark, McBride hit another three-pointer from the wing to give the Commodores a 72-62 advantage.

But, the Rebels wouldn't go away quietly.

A Romello White and-one, a Jarkel Joiner jumper, and a Devontae Shuler three-pointer put Ole Miss to within two points at 72-70 with 37 seconds remaining.

However, Clevon Brown made three clutch free-throws in the final seconds to give Vanderbilt a much needed win and likely bursting the bubble hopes of Ole Miss in the process.

Trey Thomas led the Commodores in scoring with 14 points. Isaac McBride and Maxwell Evans each scored 13 points a piece.

Ole Miss was led by Devontae Shuler with 25 points while Romello White added 17 points and eight rebounds.

With the win, Vanderbilt improves to 7-13 overall, 3-11 in SEC play. The Commodores will travel to LSU (14-8, 9-6) on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. tip.