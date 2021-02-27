Vandy bursts Rebels' bubble hopes on senior day
Not surprising, Vanderbilt found themselves in another nail-biter against Ole Miss on Saturday at Memorial Gym.
Despite a late 8-1 rally by the Rebels, Clevon Brown was clutch at the charity stripe in the final seconds to give the Commodores a 75-70 win and send his fellow seniors off victorious in their final home game.
In the first half, Ole Miss (13-10, 8-8) build a 27-20 lead at the 4:36 mark, their largest of the half.
The Commodores then went on a 12-2 run that featured a three-pointer by DJ Harvey, a Jordan Wright layup, five consecutive points from Maxwell Evans, and two free-throws from Harvey.
Vanderbilt regained the lead during that stretch and ultimately took a 34-32 advantage into halftime.
DJ Harvey led Vanderbilt with 10 points at the break. Devontae Shuler paced the Rebels in the first half with 15 points.
After an Isaac McBride layup with 13:37 remaining, the Commodores held a 48-41 advantage and then Ole Miss went on a 7-0 run to even things up at 48 with 11:49 remaining.
Clevon Brown, Trey Thomas, and Isaac McBride all hit three's within a span of a minute and a half to put the Commodores up 63-53 with 6:56 left.
At the 1:51 mark, McBride hit another three-pointer from the wing to give the Commodores a 72-62 advantage.
But, the Rebels wouldn't go away quietly.
A Romello White and-one, a Jarkel Joiner jumper, and a Devontae Shuler three-pointer put Ole Miss to within two points at 72-70 with 37 seconds remaining.
However, Clevon Brown made three clutch free-throws in the final seconds to give Vanderbilt a much needed win and likely bursting the bubble hopes of Ole Miss in the process.
Trey Thomas led the Commodores in scoring with 14 points. Isaac McBride and Maxwell Evans each scored 13 points a piece.
Ole Miss was led by Devontae Shuler with 25 points while Romello White added 17 points and eight rebounds.
With the win, Vanderbilt improves to 7-13 overall, 3-11 in SEC play. The Commodores will travel to LSU (14-8, 9-6) on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
Stackhouse quotes:
"I thought our guys really stepped up. I thought Isaiah Price came in and got us off to a nice start and had an assist there. Ejike, Max, and all those guys played well. And it was fitting that at the end of the game to have Clevon at the line making some key free throws to seal the win. I thought it was a great team effort from everyone."
"We had five guys in double figures and being down Scotty and Dylan, we lost a huge part of what we are and our guys really stepped up and played together on both ends of the court both offensively and defensively. We got ourselves a great chance to win this game and we did."
Maxwell Evans reflects on senior day win:
Five in double-figures:
For the second consecutive game, Vanderbilt was without their top two leading scorers in Scotty Pippen, Jr. and Dylan Disu (who is out for the year).
Despite the circumstances, the Commodores were balanced offensively and red-hot from the field, shooting 53% (26-49) and 47.8% (11-23) from three-point range.
Vandy was led in scoring by Trey Thomas, who was 4-of-8 from three-point range on his way to a 14 point day.
Isaac McBride and Maxwell Evans had 13 points each. Evans was an efficient 5-of-9 from the field and led Vanderbilt in rebounding with six.
McBride scored all 13 of his points in the second half, two of his three made three-pointers help put the Commodores up by ten on two separate occasions. None bigger than the one that put Vandy up 73-63 with 1:51 remaining.
Jordan Wright chipped in with 12 points and led the Commodores with five assists.
DJ Harvey scored all ten of his points in the first half coming off the bench and provided a huge spark for the Commodores in helping them take a 34-32 advantage into the locker room.
Scotty Pippen, Jr. set to return this week:
Pippen, Jr. missed his second consecutive game with a hip flexor injury. Stackhouse said in his postgame press conference that he's hopeful he'll be back this week.
"Hopefully Scotty is back. I think that will be huge for us. He's feeling better. Hopefully, he's back by the LSU game but if not, I definitely think he'll be back by Saturday. The MRI didn't show any structural damage or anything. Just a bruise that needs to heal to where he's comfortable to go out there and be himself."
The Commodores travel to LSU (14-8, 9-6) on Tuesday and will travel to Oxford for a quick turnaround game against Ole Miss next Saturday.
Notes:
- Starting lineup included Maxwell Evans, Isaiah Rice, Ejike Obinna, Clevon Brown, and Jordan Wright. That's the 14th different starting lineup the Commodores have used this season.
- Seniors Isaiah Price, Maxwell Evans, Ejike Obinna, and Clevon Brown were honored before the game.
- Saturday's 10-point performance from DJ Harvey was the first time he's scored in double-figures since January 23rd.
- Vandy is 7-3 on the season when either tied or leading at halftime.
- Maxwell Evans is 17-33 from three in the last six games.
- The Commodores have now made a three in 35 consecutive contests.
*****
- Talk about it inside the COMMODORE WAR ROOM
- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Libsyn
- Subscribe to our YOUTUBE CHANNEL
- Follow us on Twitter: @VandySports, @ChrisLee70, @SeanW_Rivals, @JAngel_Rivals, @RivalsMansfield
- Like us on FACEBOOK
- SUBSCRIBE to VandySports.com