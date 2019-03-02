Vandy falls at Texas A&M, remains winless in league play
Vanderbilt shot 16.7 percent from 3-point range, extending its losing streak to 17 games with a 64-57 defeat at Texas A&M’s Reed Arena on Saturday night.
Yanni Wetzell had 15 points, Saben Lee had 10, and Simi Shittu added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Commodores (9-20, 0-16 Southeastern Conference).
Christian Mekowulu (19 points, 12 rebounds) and guard Savion Flagg (22,12) led the Aggies (13-15, 6-10 SEC).
Mekowulu took the game over early in the second half. His tip-in at the 18:25 mark tied the game for the first time since the opening tip.
A Flagg 3 with 17:54 remaining gave A&M the lead for good.
The Aggies extended the lead to nine on a Josh Nebo dunk with 10:49 left.
Vanderbilt went on a run and cut the lead to one on Wetzell’s dunk from Saben Lee (10 points) with 2:48 left.
But Vandy couldn’t close. Flagg wiggled his way past Clevon Brown for a reverse lay-up on the next possession.
Vanderbilt guard Max Evans then missed a 3 from the left side on a kick-out on the next possession.
The Commodores got a stop, but didn’t box out Flagg, whose put-back with 1:28 left made the Aggie lead 60-55.
The Commodores are now two games away from potentially becoming the first SEC team to go winless in league play since Georgia Tech in 1954.
What went right
Vanderbilt was sharp out of the gate, sprinting to an 11-0 run and scoring on its first six possessions.
Vandy's on-ball defense, again, was fairly effective. A&M shot just 38.1 percent.
What went wrong
The defensive effort went to waste for two reasons: VU didn't block out well and its offense was hard to watch.
The Aggies got 17 offensive rebounds off 39 misses, a 43.6 percent rate.
To put that in perspective, according to Ken Pomeroy, UNC-Asheville--the worst defensive rebounding team in the country--gave up just 36.8 percent following its game Saturday. Baylor, the best offensive rebounding team in America, grabs offensive rebounds at 39.3 percent.
On offense, it was more of what we've seen.
With Aaron Nesmith's four fouls limiting him to 22 minutes, Vanderbilt was 5 of 30 behind the 3-point line and missed 17 in a row at one point.Joe Toye was 0 of 10 behind the arc.
After Evans hit a 3 with 12:48 left in the first half, the Commodores didn't have a field goal from anyone but Shittu for the rest of the half.
Vanderbilt also hurt itself with 14 turnovers, with four each from Shittu, Lee and Nesmith.
Remember when the Commodores used to get to the foul line a lot? That's not happened much lately, and didn't happen Saturday. VU took 10 free throws and hit six.
Forward Matt Ryan, normally a starter, didn't play due to injury.
Player of the Game
Yanni Wetzell kept Vanderbilt in the game late. The junior had 11 of his 15 points in the second half, and played 16 of his 21 minutes after the break.
Wetzell was 5 of 10 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line.
Notes
VU started Lee, Nesmith, Toye, Brown and Shittu.
Nesmith extended the Commodores’ streak of games with a made 3-pointer to 1,060 when he hit one at the 18:01 mark of the first half.