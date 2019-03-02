Vanderbilt shot 16.7 percent from 3-point range, extending its losing streak to 17 games with a 64-57 defeat at Texas A&M’s Reed Arena on Saturday night.

Yanni Wetzell had 15 points, Saben Lee had 10, and Simi Shittu added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Commodores (9-20, 0-16 Southeastern Conference).

Christian Mekowulu (19 points, 12 rebounds) and guard Savion Flagg (22,12) led the Aggies (13-15, 6-10 SEC).

Mekowulu took the game over early in the second half. His tip-in at the 18:25 mark tied the game for the first time since the opening tip.

A Flagg 3 with 17:54 remaining gave A&M the lead for good.

The Aggies extended the lead to nine on a Josh Nebo dunk with 10:49 left.

Vanderbilt went on a run and cut the lead to one on Wetzell’s dunk from Saben Lee (10 points) with 2:48 left.

But Vandy couldn’t close. Flagg wiggled his way past Clevon Brown for a reverse lay-up on the next possession.

Vanderbilt guard Max Evans then missed a 3 from the left side on a kick-out on the next possession.

The Commodores got a stop, but didn’t box out Flagg, whose put-back with 1:28 left made the Aggie lead 60-55.

The Commodores are now two games away from potentially becoming the first SEC team to go winless in league play since Georgia Tech in 1954.