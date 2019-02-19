Vanderbilt lost its 14th in a row, falling 58-46 to Tennessee in Knoxville's Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday night. Freshman guard Aaron Nesmith led the Commodores with 13 points, the only VU player to score in double figures. Tennessee forward Grant Williams had game-highs in points (14) and rebounds (11). The skid, which started with a loss to Ole Miss in the Southeastern Conference opener, dropped VU to 9-17 overall and 0-13 in the league. It tied the 14-game stretch set by the 1934-35 and 1935-36 squads. As has been the case so many times in the streak, Vandy had a shot late but couldn't make a move. Vanderbilt trailed by four on multiple occasions in the second half. The Volunteer lead was 51-44 when UT's Admiral Schofield was whistled for an intentional foul against Simi Shittu with 4:03 left. That gave the Commodores two free throws and the ball. Shittu hit one of two free throws, and Vandy couldn't convert on the possession. Vandy never got closer than seven again. Vanderbilt led briefly in the first half, but an 11-0 UT run gave the Vols the lead for good.

What went right

Sure, Vandy may not have gotten Tennessee's best game, but it was hard to fault the defensive effort. The Commodores gave up some decent looks on 3s and long 2-pointers, but were really solid in the paint and rarely allowed Tennessee points off penetration. Yanni Wetzell played a particularly nice game inside, picking up four steals and a block, and Saben Lee helped out considerably on the defensive end with eight of his nine rebounds there. And, VU did it without fouling--just 15 for the game, while no player picked up more than three. The Commodores also slowed the tempo--Ken Pomeroy had this as a 63-possession game--and kept the Vols from getting easy fast-break points off turnovers. Vanderbilt did a decent job taking care of the ball overall--it had 11 turnovers, most coming in the first half.

What went wrong

The roots of Tuesday's issues were almost entirely on offense. What killed the Commodores was shot selection, and particularly Simi Shittu's. The freshman continues his trend of taking the ball to the rack, getting off balance and slinging the ball wildly at the rim. Shittu was 4 of 14 from the floor, and was unable to draw a foul on any of his misses, though he probably deserved a call once or twice.. Shittu wasn't the only one at fault, as Matt Moyer did something similar at least once. The downside of slow tempo is this: Vanderbilt continues to work the shot clock late and then scramble to get anything off. Nesmith forced up a wild 3 late when the clock was running down, trying to draw a foul by leaning into the defender with no results. Making things worse, VU relies on driving inside and getting to the foul line. Officials weren't calling a lot of fouls in general (the Vols had 11) and consequently VU was just 3 of 6 at the line. The Commodores were beaten 39-29 on the backboards, and gave up some first-half offensive rebounds where they didn't block out.

Player of the Game

A case (again) could be made for Nesmith, but Saben Lee gets the nod tonight. Lee only had eight points but led VU in rebounds (nine) and assists (five) while turning it over just twice. Lee was 3 of 8 from the floor, one coming from 3, and 1 of 2 from the free throw line. Lee also deserves some credit for Tennessee's guards not getting much done in the paint.

Notes