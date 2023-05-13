A four-run fifth inning was more than enough offense to lift Florida to a 6-2 victory over Vanderbilt at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday afternoon.

Wyatt Langford and Josh Rivera had RBI hits in the fifth with Jac Cagliagnone adding a sacrifice fly to drive in another run during that frame.

Cade Kurland homered off Devin Futrell in the second. That was one of five runs charged to Futrell; Kurland added an RBI single off Thomas Schultz in the sixth.

Florida and Vanderbilt are now tied at 17-9 for the overall lead in the Southeastern Conference's Eastern Division.

The Gators have had trouble with lefties must of the year, but figured out enough against Futrell, who pitched a scoreless first and then sat through a rain delay of 1:16 to come back for the second.

Florida finally got to him in the third when Kurland homered to left. Vandy's RJ Austin homered to tie the game in the fifth but Florida got four of the first five on in the bottom of the inning to burst the game open preceding Caglianone's sacrifice fly and then Rivera's RBI single to left.

Davis Diaz scored on a throwing error in the eighth to cut Florida's lead to 6-2. But Florida closer Brandon Neely retired Vandy in order in the ninth.

The Gators run-ruled Vanderbilt, 10-0, on Friday and thus took the series with Saturday's win.