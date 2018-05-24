Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-24 12:35:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Vandy first SEC offer for Indiana OT

J8mrj118ncal6lca8cdm
Damon Kaylor
Sean Williams • VandySports.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Vanderbilt was recently the first SEC school to enter the mix for Huntington North (Ind.) offensive tackle Damon Kaylor. The three-star prospect is already familiar with the Commodores after visiti...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}