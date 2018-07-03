Vanderbilt landed their latest commitment from one of their major priority targets on defense in Rockwall (Tex.) safety Anfernee Orji.

The four-star prospect received an offer from the Commodores in March of last year and has been in constant contact with head coach Derek Mason and recently, wide receiver coach Aaron Moorehead, throughout his recruiting process.

Orji chose the Commodores over an extensive offer list that included Auburn, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Minnesota, and others.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound prospect is the younger brother of current Vanderbilt freshman inside linebacker Alston Orji, who signed with the Commodores in the 2018 recruiting class.

