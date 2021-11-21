Vandy lands commitment from 2023 QB Reese Mooney

Vanderbilt got their 2023 recruiting class started in a big way on Sunday as Denham Springs (La.) quarterback Reese Mooney announced his verbal pledge to the Commodores via Twitter.

The three-star prospect received an offer Vanderbilt quarterbacks coach Joey Lynch after impressing at the Commodores' Elite Camp back on June 12th.

"Coach Joey Lynch offered me after camp," Mooney told VandySports.com back in June. "It was kind of emotional because it was my first offer in-person. I thought it was pretty special to be out there with all the coaches. I thought it was really awesome."

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound signal-caller returned to West End earlier this fall when Vanderbilt hosted Mississippi State. Despite a Commodores' loss, Mooney came away even more impressed with the culture that's being built at Vandy the coaches letting him know they were his No. 1 target in the 2023 class.

"The coaching staff (stood out) and how they are trying so hard to change the culture at Vandy, I think they will," Mooney said after his October visit. "The new facilities are going to be awesome. I'm their guy. That's always good to hear."

Despite Mooney suffering a season-ending ankle injury earlier this year, that didn't deter Vanderbilt's recruiting efforts for the Louisiana product.

Mooney chose the Commodores over a Top 11 that included Nebraska, Houston, Georgia Tech, and others.

His high school head coach is former Vanderbilt player Brett Beard.