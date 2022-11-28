The three-star had been committed to Mississippi State since June before reopening his recruiting process on October 29th.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect visited Vanderbilt over the weekend for the Tennessee game. He was also on West End back in April for a visit as well.

Kelly will slide in place of former Vanderbilt commit Kelvon McBride, who flipped his pledge from the Commodores to NC State last week after taking an official visit with the Wolfpack.

During his senior season, Kelly tallied 93 tackles, four tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and four interceptions on the season. He also rushed for 228 yards and six touchdowns on offense.

Kelly becomes the 16th overall commitment for Vanderbilt in their 2023 class that currently ranks 50th nationally, according to Rivals.com.