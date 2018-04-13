The Commodores added another crucial piece to their 2018 football roster when Holy Cross graduate transfer Alim Muhammad announced his intentions to finish out his playing career at Vanderbilt.

The defensive back from St. Louis originally took an official visit to West End during the first weekend in February, but recently picked up an offer from the Commodores last week.

Vanderbilt cornerbacks coach Terrence Brown sees Muhammad as a versatile player that can compete for playing time at both the nickel and outside cornerback positions.

The 5-foot-10 and 175-pounder finished the 2017 season with 40 tackles, 5 pass deflections, 2 tackles for loss, and an interception.

