Vandy lands verbal pledge from OL target David Siegel

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound prospect was a frequent visitor to West End throughout the month of June. He was on campus for Vanderbilt's Commodore Cookout event on June 1st and returned the weekend of the 18th for an official visit.

On Wednesday, Hun School (N.J.) offensive lineman David Siegel became the latest verbal commitment for the Commodores in the 2022 recruiting class.

"I choose Vanderbilt because of the great mix of academics and athletics," Siegel told VandySports.com of his decision. "You can play in the SEC and still get a top 15 education. Also, because of how invested the university is in the football program. You have a whole new staff that’s is hungry to win and a lot of money going into the program as well."

Siegel made the memorable call to the Vanderbilt coaches on Tuesday to secure his spot in this year's class.

"I first talked to my coach at the Hun School and told him that this was where I wanted to go. Then, I went to a dinner with my parents and told them there. When we got back, I called coach (AJ) Blazek and told him. I asked him how many commits he was taking. He said two, I said got it. Levi (Harber) and David Siegel. And he jumped out of his seat."

"After that I called coach (Clark) Lea and he was ecstatic while at the baseball game!"

Offensive line coach AJ Blazek has been key throughout Siegel's recruiting process, both have formed a great bond.

"I can’t say enough about coach Blazek. He’s always up beat and smiling. He is the type of guy who you always want to be around."

Blazek also likes Siegel's tall, lengthy frame and has been recruiting him as a tackle.

"He says he likes my athleticism and ability to play fast and physical."

Siegel chose the Commodores over offers from Georgia Tech, Illinois, Louisville, Duke, and others.

He becomes the 10th overall commitment for Vanderbilt in the 2022 recruiting class and the second offensive lineman pledge - joining Montrose (Mich.) product Levi Harber.

Stay tuned to VandySports.com for more coverage of Siegel's commitment.