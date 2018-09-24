Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-24 15:15:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Vandy offers 2020 in-state DE

Sean Williams • VandySports.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

McCallie School (Tenn.) 2020 defensive end Jay Hardy was one of the talented in-state underclassmen on West End this past weekend for the Commodores' game against South Carolina."I loved the campus...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}