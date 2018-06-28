Vandy offers Florida OL Zachary Teter
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Lake Gibson (Fla.) offensive lineman Zachary Teter impressed last week at one of Vanderbilt's Elite Camps and in the process earned an offer from the Commodores."It was a great camp experience, I l...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news