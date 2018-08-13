Vanderbilt extended offers to Brentwood (Tenn.) prospects in Chayce Bishop and Walker Merrill over the summer after impressive camp performances by both at wide receiver. VandySports.com caught up with both talented mid-state prospects during Friday's WillCo-RuCo Jamboree at Oakland High School.

- On his experience at Vanderbilt's Friday Night Lights camp: "I loved being around the coaching staff at Vanderbilt. I learned a lot and loved competing against the other players." - On wide receiver coach Aaron Moorehead: "He has a great personality and I love his coaching style. He likes my versatility of how I can play the slot and outside." - On receiving the offer from the Commodores: "Coach Moorehead extended the offer. I was super excited to receive the offer, I was glad they gave me the opportunity to show them how dynamic I am." Stanford, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Mississippi State, Duke, Wake Forest, Notre Dame, and Kentucky are other schools currently expressing interest in Bishop.

Brentwood (Tenn.) 2020 WR Chayce Bishop Sean Williams - VandySports.com

- On his camp experience at Vanderbilt this summer: "It was great. I love Coach Mason. I was out there last year, so I came back this year and performed pretty well at their camp and came back for Friday Night Lights." - On receiving his offer from the Commodores: "After the camp, Coach Mason pulled me aside with the receivers coach and said he wanted to offer me right there. It was awesome, it was like a dream come true." - On what he likes about Vandy: "I've always liked Vanderbilt. My mom has worked there and I used to go to a lot of games. I love Vanderbilt." - On wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead: "He's a great guy. I love Coach Moorehead. He really taught me how to run sharper routes. He said he really liked how I played." Merrill also picked up an offer from Louisville this summer after a strong camp showing. The 2021 prospect will play both safety and wide receiver for the Bruins this upcoming season.