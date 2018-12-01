Vanderbilt trailed from start to finish in an 80-65 loss to North Carolina State at the Air Force Reserve Hoophall Miami Invitaitonal at American Airlines Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Forward Simi Shittu and guard Saben Lee led Vandy (5-2) in scoring while guard Max Evans chipped in 10. State’s D.J. Funderburke had 16 (all in the first half) while guard Markell Johnson had 19 and led a late charge to help the Wolfpack put the game away.



The Commodores didn’t play well for much of the first half, and trailed by 11 in the first period. But Vandy got a hot start to the second half thanks to a flurry of N.C. State turnovers and cut the lead to 60-58 on a Lee jumper with 8:31 remaining.



But that was as close as Vandy got. Johnson answered with a pair of free throws, and later had a three-point play, followed by a lay-up, that capped a 12-3 run that put the game away. During a span of 4:47 during that time, the Commodores’ only points came off a Matt Ryan 3. VU never got within single digits again.



Funderburk helped State to a 46-34 halftime lead, scoring five straight points from the line late in the half, then, ended first-period scoring with an and-1 on a Braxton Beverly assist.



Vanderbilt returns home to face Middle Tennessee State (3-5) at 6:30 on Dec. 5.