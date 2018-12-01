Vandy plays from behind all day, falls to N.C. State in Miami
Vanderbilt trailed from start to finish in an 80-65 loss to North Carolina State at the Air Force Reserve Hoophall Miami Invitaitonal at American Airlines Arena on Saturday afternoon.
Forward Simi Shittu and guard Saben Lee led Vandy (5-2) in scoring while guard Max Evans chipped in 10. State’s D.J. Funderburke had 16 (all in the first half) while guard Markell Johnson had 19 and led a late charge to help the Wolfpack put the game away.
The Commodores didn’t play well for much of the first half, and trailed by 11 in the first period. But Vandy got a hot start to the second half thanks to a flurry of N.C. State turnovers and cut the lead to 60-58 on a Lee jumper with 8:31 remaining.
But that was as close as Vandy got. Johnson answered with a pair of free throws, and later had a three-point play, followed by a lay-up, that capped a 12-3 run that put the game away. During a span of 4:47 during that time, the Commodores’ only points came off a Matt Ryan 3. VU never got within single digits again.
Funderburk helped State to a 46-34 halftime lead, scoring five straight points from the line late in the half, then, ended first-period scoring with an and-1 on a Braxton Beverly assist.
Vanderbilt returns home to face Middle Tennessee State (3-5) at 6:30 on Dec. 5.
WHAT WENT RIGHT
Vanderbilt got into the 1-and-1 at 15:07 of the second half, and into the double bonus with 12:52 remaining. The same happened in the first period, with Vandy getting into the bonus at the 10:38 mark.
The key to this was dribble penetration and/or getting close looks around the rim. The ‘Dores had a number of and-1 situations that kept things from getting completely out of hand in the first half.
The defense wasn’t good, but at least the Commodores blocked three shots compared to State’s none. Shittu led VU with three.
WHAT WENT WRONG
The offense really struggled to get great looks, and the defense, to get key rebounds down the stretch. The game was there for the taking at the 8-minute mark, but Vanderbilt did virtually none of the things necessary to put itself in position to win.
Vanderbilt didn’t take advantage of the foul situation. It was a putrid 18 of 30 (60 percent) from the foul line and was only able to foul out Wyatt Walker, N.C. State’s starting forward.
Outside shooting was worse. VU was 3 of 22 behind the arc and they weren’t always great shots.
The ‘Dores were far too careless with the ball at times with 10 first-half turnovers and 12 for the game.
Vandy got killed on the glass by a 46-33 margin.
Defense was terrible in general excepting maybe the first 10-12 minutes of the second half. In the first half, State got shots just about anywhere it wanted against a VU zone, which became necessary because Vandy couldn’t stop anyone in man.
Even when the ‘Dores got stops, it sometimes didn’t matter. The Wolfpack had 17 offensive rebounds, making for a completely unacceptable 50 percent rate.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
It could go to Lee or Shittu, but I thought Lee was the engine that led the second-half comeback and was the most deserving. Lee isn’t shooting well from the field (3 for 7) but got to the line a dozen times and hit nine, while passing out three assists against two turnovers in 32 minutes.