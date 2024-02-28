On a chilly night in Nashville, the Commodores secured a 2-0 record in the midweek after notching a 7-3 win over a quality Evansville team. Vandy used five different pitchers to combine for two runs on two hits and eight strikeouts. Ethan McElvain got the start while, Sawyer Hawks, Ryan Ginther, Alex Kranzler, and Brenan Seiber held down the bullpen. At the plate, UMass Lowell transfer Jacob Humphrey finished 3-5 with 1 RBI while RJ Austin went 3-5 with 1 RBI as well.

Here are four takeaways from the Commodores’ 7th win of the season.

- Jacob Humphrey stays hot

Not only has the UMass Lowell transfer excelled on the basepaths, as we all expected, but he’s also shown a burst of power that has ignited this lineup. With Jack Bulger out with a hamstring injury, he got the start in right field yesterday in the 20-4 win over Indiana State. He led off that game with a monster home run to left field and then made a diving “SportsCenter Top-10” play in right field. He picked up right where he left off tonight with another solid performance. He finished 3-5 with 1 RBI and proved he has what it takes to be the Commodores’ everyday leadoff batter. In addition, he executed a safety squeeze to score Calvin Hewett from third base as he safely reached first base without a throw.

- Bullpen improvements

After just two innings of work from Ethan McElvain, the Commodore bullpen was presented with an opportunity to prove they’re better than what they’ve shown thus far. They did just that. Air Force transfer Sawyer Hawks pitched two scoreless innings after struggling in his previous two appearances this season. He finished with three strikeouts, which was an encouraging sign heading into this weekend’s trip to Houston. Station Camp product Ryan Ginther followed Hawks with two innings of no-hit ball. Then, freshman Alex Kranzer pitched two innings, surrendering his second home run of the season, which was Evansville’s second run of the evening.

- Jayden Davis keeps rolling

The Samford transfer finished 1-4 with 2 RBI and made an impressive double play by himself at second base as well. His offensive success so far isn’t surprising, but his defense has been impressive thus far to boot. His approach at the plate has arguably been the best on the team thus far as he continues to come up with clutch hits for Tim Corbin’s club.

Up next, the Commodores travel to Houston for the Astros Foundation College Classic for three games this weekend. Vandy will face Louisiana at 3:05 pm on Friday, Houston at 11:05 am on Saturday, and wrap up the weekend with a matchup vs. Texas at 11:05 am on Sunday. All games can be streamed live on the Astros’ Facebook and YouTube channels.

..........................

This season’s baseball content is presented by The Murfreesboro Pure Milk Company, a family-owned, third-generation milk and ice cream distribution company located in Murfreesboro. A partnership began over 50 years ago with Purity Dairy in Nashville to provide Purity milk and ice cream to consumers in middle Tennessee, and they now serve southern Kentucky, northern Alabama, Chattanooga, and north Georgia. Today, they supply grocery stores, convenience stores, and others with Purity products, as well as Mayfield, Nestle, and Haagen Dazs ice cream. For more information, visit their website at MPMCI.com.