Vandy the latest offer for 2021 in-state OT
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) offensive tackle Eli Sutton already has seven total offers, including five from the SEC. That easily establishes himself as one of the highly-touted prospects in the 2021 ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news