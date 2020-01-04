News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-04 23:32:26 -0600') }} basketball Edit

VIDEO: Pippen, Nesmith and Stackhouse, post-SMU

Chris Lee • VandySports
Publisher
@chrislee70
Founder and publisher at VandySports.com since 2003.

Jerry Stackhouse, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Aaron Nesmith talk about an overtime loss to SMU.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}