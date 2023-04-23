Tennessee jumped out to a 9-0 lead and held on for a 10-5 win, completing a sweep of Vanderbilt at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sunday afternoon.

Davis Diaz and Jack Bulger homered for the Commodores (29-11, 13-5 Southeastern Conference), who, for the first time all season, neither own or share the SEC lead.

Vandy--which five days ago, had yet to lose consecutive games all season--has now dropped its last four by a combined 41-11.

The Vols plated five runs--all unearned--in the second inning. As was typical, all five came with two outs.

Tenensee's Griffin Merritt started the inning by grounding to Diaz at third, which he booted. Zane Denton followed with a single.

Futrell then got two outs, but Jake Kendro doubled to left to drive in a run. Maui Ahuna doubled to knock in two more and then Hunter Ensley homered to drive in two more, making it 5-0.

In the fifth, Ensley homered again and Jared Dickey dropped an unexpected bunt down third, chasing Futrell for Patrick Reilly, who allowed three-straight hits to start his appearance. Merritt knocked in two more with a double and Zane Denton singled in another.

Vandy finally scored in the seventh thanks to Enrique Bradfield Jr.'s RBI single and added another on a Vol error. But Merritt homered again in the bottom of the inning off Greysen Carter for another run.

Diaz and Bulger each homered in the eighth, accounting for two and one runs, respectively. But RJ Schreck--by far, Vanderbilt's best hitter on the weekend--struck out with the bases loaded, essentially ruining any chance of a comeback.



Vandy left 10 on base to the Vols' seven.

The Commodores don't have a mid-week game. They'll return home to face Kentucky, which dropped two of three to Texas A&M, for a three-game series that starts Friday.