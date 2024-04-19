The starpower of the SEC, the gravity of the league as a whole and most importantly; the goodness of Friday nights in April.

That was clear as Florida star Jac Caglianone stepped into the box and battled with Vanderbilt swingman Greysen Carter in the ninth inning of a close one.

Caglianone has all the makings of a top pick in the MLB draft when he decides it's time while Carter showed off his ability later in the inning as he touched 100 miles per hour three pitches in a row.

"That's an animal at the plate and that's a guy that's an animal on the mound," Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said of Caglianone and Carter. "When that started happening I was about to say 'this is really good TV right now.'"

So was Friday night as a whole.

That's the type of game that makes this sport what it is.

First it Carter Holton's four perfect innings, then it was Caglianone's homer that cleared the right field stands and perhaps the parking lot behind them, then it was RJ Austin's stellar baserunning in the eighth.

The stars shined on Friday night like they only really do around this part of the country this time of year.

"This is a damn tough league," Corbin said. "It's a buzzsaw."

Corbin and his team saw perhaps the toughest hitter in the conference on Friday, who tied the all time NCAA record for most consecutive games with a home run with nine on Friday.

The Vanderbilt coach doesn't feel as if Caglianone is the only player in the league with power worth raving about. Corbin has been around the block and back, that didn't stop him from taking a jab at where the league stacks up historically.



"I don't know if I've ever seen so many hitters, power hitters in our conference like what we're seeing right now," Corbin said. "It's different. I mean the bodies like Caglianone and Burke and Montgomery. But Caglianone, he's as good as it gets. That's a strong individual with hitability."

Vanderbilt got the star's best, not only as it watched a jaw dropping homer to right field, but also as it saw him face off against Carter.

"You can see how amped up he was for that at-bat. He wasn't missing fastballs."

As the star lined up against Vanderbilt and made the headlines, the Commodores won the fight and picked up its 17th-straight home win. That is believed to be a program record.



"We've been fortunate to play some good baseball at home," Corbin said.

The Commodores have played well enough and have played in big enough moments on Friday night to make a veteran like Corbin do some reflecting.

"That's real cool college baseball," Corbin said of Friday night. "I'm glad I'm able to be a part of it. I don't take any of this stuff for granted. I'm sitting here on the field with these kids just watching these kids play. It takes me back. It's just very enjoyable to be a part of this."

That's the scope of Friday. On the surface, it was a team outside the top 10 facing off against a .500 team, but it was also a look into what makes this sport and this night so gravitating.