Vanderbilt racks up weekly awards after win over No. 1 Alabama

Nashville, TENN--

 • Joey Dwyer
Thoughts on Vanderbilt's upset of Alabama, 24 hours later

Here are some thoughts on Vanderbilt's 40-34 upset of top-ranked Alabama, 24 hours later. 

 • Chris Lee
Diego Pavia believes Vanderbilt can go "anywhere we want" after Alabama win

Nashville, TENN--

 • Joey Dwyer
Eli Stowers emerging as star for Vanderbilt

Nashville, TENN--

 • Joey Dwyer
Offensive report card: Vanderbilt vs Alabama

What went rightWhat went wrongGradeMVP

 • Joey Dwyer

Vanderbilt racks up weekly awards after win over No. 1 Alabama

Nashville, TENN--

 • Joey Dwyer
Thoughts on Vanderbilt's upset of Alabama, 24 hours later

 • Chris Lee
Diego Pavia believes Vanderbilt can go "anywhere we want" after Alabama win

Nashville, TENN--

 • Joey Dwyer
Published Oct 12, 2024
WATCH: Setting the stage ahead of Vanderbilt's matchup with Kentucky
Joey Dwyer  •  VandySports
Billy Derrick and Joey Dwyer break down Vanderbilt's matchup with Kentucky live from Kroger Field.

