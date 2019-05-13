Vanderbilt picked up two more quality wins over what, as of Monday morning, is the No. 14 team in the latest RPI, padding its NCAA Tournament résumé a bit more.

Starting pitching was excellent. Drake Fellows gave up one earned run in seven innings, Patrick Raby allowed one in six and Kumar Rocker gave up three (two earned) in six). They combined to walk six and strike out 17.

Reliever Hugh Fisher had the most dominant outing of his career, striking out eight and walking one in three innings of work to get his fourth save in the finale. Fisher gave up a home run to Peter Zimmerman that may have left an imprint in the brick building behind the left-field wall, but was otherwise electric with a slider and mid-90s fastball that Missouri had no chance of handling outside of Zimmerman's moment.

Fisher also threw a perfect inning in relief of Fellows on Friday, and Tyler Brown closed the game with the same

Vanderbilt walked or hit just 10 batters on the weekend.

The offense wasn't great, but it was enough. All 14 runs VU scored against Missouri were earned, and the Tiger outfield had a spectacular weekend, with Pat DeMarco and Julian Infante getting robbed of multiple-RBI extra-base hits on Sunday and Saturday, respectively. The Tigers led the league in ERA in Southeastern Conference games coming in, and had given up the third-fewest runs in league games, to a tip of the cap to UM for its work on the mound and in the field.