Weekend rewind: Vanderbilt takes series vs. Missouri
Here's a review of what happened in VU's 2-1 series win over Missouri.
What went right
Vanderbilt picked up two more quality wins over what, as of Monday morning, is the No. 14 team in the latest RPI, padding its NCAA Tournament résumé a bit more.
Starting pitching was excellent. Drake Fellows gave up one earned run in seven innings, Patrick Raby allowed one in six and Kumar Rocker gave up three (two earned) in six). They combined to walk six and strike out 17.
Reliever Hugh Fisher had the most dominant outing of his career, striking out eight and walking one in three innings of work to get his fourth save in the finale. Fisher gave up a home run to Peter Zimmerman that may have left an imprint in the brick building behind the left-field wall, but was otherwise electric with a slider and mid-90s fastball that Missouri had no chance of handling outside of Zimmerman's moment.
Fisher also threw a perfect inning in relief of Fellows on Friday, and Tyler Brown closed the game with the same
Vanderbilt walked or hit just 10 batters on the weekend.
The offense wasn't great, but it was enough. All 14 runs VU scored against Missouri were earned, and the Tiger outfield had a spectacular weekend, with Pat DeMarco and Julian Infante getting robbed of multiple-RBI extra-base hits on Sunday and Saturday, respectively. The Tigers led the league in ERA in Southeastern Conference games coming in, and had given up the third-fewest runs in league games, to a tip of the cap to UM for its work on the mound and in the field.
What went wrong
Vanderbilt didn't have a terrible fielding weekend, but we've also seen better from the Commodores. Multiple defensive breakdowns on Saturday, which I outlined about halfway down the page here, contributed to VU's only loss of the weekend.
Again, credit Missouri pitching, but the Commodores were unable to rip the baseball the way they have recently. J.J. Bleday (3 of 12, two walks), Philip Clarke (2 for 10, one walk) and Julian Infante (1 for 11, one walk) each cooled off over the weekend.
Lineup MVP
Missouri may have slowed other VU hitters, but it was unable to cool Austin Martin. The sophomore was his usual self, going 6 for 13 with a walk, two runs scored, two RBIs and a pair of successful steal attempts. Martin was also flawless at third, picking up four putouts and a pair of assists.
Pitching MVP
Drake Fellows had a typical rough beginning to Friday, making a throwing error that contributed to an unearned run in the first. From there, Fellows settled down and gave up just one more run, allowing two walks, a hit batsman, a double and three singles in running his record to 10-0.
Fellows set a personal high for SEC strikeouts with 11, throwing 107 pitches over seven innings.
Notes
VU left the weekend No. 1 in the RPI.
The Commodores remain a game ahead of Arkansas in the SEC's overall standings.
Left fielder Cooper Davis did not make an appearance this weekend. Davis was on the 27-man roster but has remained sidelined for most of the last month after aggravating a leg injury in the Arkansas series.
Reliever Jackson Gillis was on the weekend roster, but didn't pitch.