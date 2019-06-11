Before summer camp season started, Vanderbilt decided it was using a scholarship on a long snapper in this year's recruiting class. As luck would have it, the fifth-best long snapper in the country was in their own backyard in Pearl-Cohn (Tenn.) product Wesley Schelling.

After earning an offer at last week's Specialist Camp, Schelling wasted little time in committing to the Commodores and announced it publicly on Tuesday.

"It feels great," Schelling said of his decision. "I'm happy to be a Commodore and looking forward to contributing to the team."

"I've been here my whole entire life, so I'm very familiar with the campus and I've been there a whole lot. The scholarship was a very big deal and you get to compete with the best in the classroom and the best on the field."

