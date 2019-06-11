Wesley Schelling details journey to being a Commodore
Before summer camp season started, Vanderbilt decided it was using a scholarship on a long snapper in this year's recruiting class. As luck would have it, the fifth-best long snapper in the country was in their own backyard in Pearl-Cohn (Tenn.) product Wesley Schelling.
After earning an offer at last week's Specialist Camp, Schelling wasted little time in committing to the Commodores and announced it publicly on Tuesday.
"It feels great," Schelling said of his decision. "I'm happy to be a Commodore and looking forward to contributing to the team."
"I've been here my whole entire life, so I'm very familiar with the campus and I've been there a whole lot. The scholarship was a very big deal and you get to compete with the best in the classroom and the best on the field."
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound prospect has developed a great rapport with special teams coordinator Devin Fitzsimmons since his arrival on West End.
"We've developed a relationship to where we know each other personally," Schelling said. "He's done really well coming in and I like his experience at the NFL level as well. He has a lot of connections there. It's really worked out."
Schelling detailed the moment he received the offer from Coach Fitzsimmons and how rare of an occasion it usually is for specialists like him.
"I basically knew I wanted to be a Commodore, I just had to talk it over with my parents," he noted. "Being a long snapper, that's a lot different. There are very few scholarships given to snappers straight out of high school, it's typically a preferred walk on, so that was important to me."
Schelling also received a scholarship offer from Air Force earlier in the spring.
The Nashville product maintains a 4.0 GPA in the classroom and is interested in pursuing computer science and mathematics in college.
