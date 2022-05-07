Wheels come off for Vanderbilt on Saturday at Georgia

ATHENS – No. 14 Vanderbilt was nine outs away from picking up a key series win at Georgia Saturday.

Unfortunately, that’s when the wheels came off.

An eight-run seventh by the Bulldogs allowed the 16th-ranked Bulldogs to pull away for a 13-7 victory, evening the series at 1-1.

Starting pitcher Chris McElvain gutted his way through six innings, allowing three hits with five walks before turning the ball over to Patrick Reilly (2-3) after issuing a leadoff walk to start to start the bottom of the seventh.

The right-hander would not record an out as Connor Tate greeted the right-hander with a two-run homer for a 5-4 Bulldog lead.

Georgia wasn’t done.

The Bulldogs (32-15, 13-10) scored six more times, including a three-run homer by nine-hole hitter Fernando Gonzalez – his second of the game – for an 11-4 lead.

Georgia added two more runs in the eighth. Carter Young and Enrique Bradfield Jr. went deep in the ninth, but Vanderbilt got no closer.

Dominic Keegan also homered early in the game for the Commodores, his second in as many days.

Georgia got on the board first, getting a two-out double from Chaney Rogers in the second to grab a 1-0 lead.

The Bulldogs did not stay ahead for long.

After scoring six two-runs in Friday’s 11-9 win, Vanderbilt tallied its first four runs in the third – three after two were out.

Followed an RBI groundout by Calvin Hewett, a two-out single by Spencer Jones pushed the Commodores ahead. On the very next pitch, Dominic Keegan blasted his second home run in as many day for a 4-1 lead.

The bottom of the third saw Georgia load the base, thanks to Davis Diaz’s second and third errors of the day. But Georgia scored just one run.

McElvain walked Connor Tate to force in a run, but after that struck out Parks Harber and Corey Collins before getting Josh McAllister on a flyout to left ending the inning with the score 4-2.

Fernando Gonzalez’s second home run of the year, an opposite field shot to right center, brought Georgia within 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth.

McElvain did his part to ensure the score stayed right there.

Although the junior righty walked four, he allowed just three hits with five strikeouts. Only two of the four runs he allowed was earned.

After Reilly was relieved, Corbin turned to Donye Evans, who allowed five earned runs in two-thirds of an innings.

Ryan Ginther pitched 1.1 innings, allowing two runs.

Georgia and Vanderbilt wrap up their series Sunday at 1. Sophomore lefty Liam Sullivan (3-2, 5.12) will pitch for the Bulldogs. Freshman lefty Carter Holton (5-3, 4.23) will go for the Commodores.