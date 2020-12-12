Tennessee-Vanderbilt is in the books, and the question that lingers afterwards is the same one that did before: Did anyone really care?

Vandy led the Vols for a quarter and a half, creating a brief window of interest. And then the laws of physics took over as a bigger, stronger, more athletic Tennessee team took over and cruised to a 42-17 win.

In rivalry games—win or lose—a fan base is always fired up. Close game, blowout, good season, bad season, it doesn’t matter.

But not today.

You can say scream “pandemic” and maybe that has a little to do with it—certainly there's less drama when two fan bases that hate each other can't be there to express it—but it’s Vandy-UT and that has always mattered under any circumstance.

But it didn’t today.

That tells you everything you need to know.

Vanderbilt football isn’t even about football now. It’s no more than a constant stream of sideshows.

Don’t shoot the messenger. I saw message boards and social media all week and I didn’t see you talking about it either.

Here’s what’s left to talk about regarding Vanderbilt football:

How many players are left?

Can they play?

Should they play?

Will they play next week?

Should they play next week?

Who’s in the press box?

Who’s kicking?

Are the coaches making personnel decisions or is it someone else?

That doesn’t even count a coaching search, or who’s really running the AD, or whether the school is actually serious about funding and supporting sports.

Like it or not, that’s Vanderbilt football

The university hasn’t cared about football in 60 years and for that, the school has seen some low points. There was a stretch from 1976 to1980 in which the Commodores didn’t win a league game. There was the 23-year losing streak to the Vols that featured the infamous 65-0 game of 1994 and the orange stadium takeover in the 41-0 pasting in 1998.

Somehow it survived.

But there was an innocence then that wasn’t there now.

The broken promises were less public.There weren’t message boards to talk about them. The school’s ignoring of football seems like a thing stakeholders would gladly take back now that Kirkland Hall seems football a vehicle to be carjacked and driven to wherever its agenda programs the GPS.

There’s a reason these things don’t happen at Alabama, or Georgia, or Florida. And even as much as Tennessee has poisoned its own program with stupid contracts and bad management, and a media and fan circus that implodes its product as often as not for a decade now. the Vols, even with their self-inflicted wounds and their six-game, double-digit losing streak, were light-years ahead of the stub of the Vanderbilt team left on Saturday.

Vanderbilt will soon have a coach again, but it may not matter. Because if the show can’t become The Show again, it’s not worth anyone caring about.