VandySports - William Richardson updates recruitment as his season nears tip off

William Richardson updates recruitment as his season nears tip off
Ask William Richardson when his junior season starts and he spits out the date before you can finish the question. He’s had Jan. 26 circled on his mental calendar in bright red for some time because it’s on that date that his Bergen Catholic (NJ) High School team will start a campaign that once looked unlikely to say the least.
You can sense the relief in his voice when he discusses it.
"I’ve got that date remembered, man,” Richardson said.
While Richardson, who plays the grassroots circuit with New York’s famed PSA Cardinals organization, closes in on the tip-off he’s been anticipating for weeks, college coaches have an eye on what happens next. Below, the three-star guard gives an update on where his recruitment stands and which schools are most involved,
IN HIS OWN WORDS
ON SCHOOLS HE’S IN CLOSEST CONTACT WITH
"I talked to the Vanderbilt coaches a lot. I interact with them more than any of the other schools right now."
ON VANDERBILT
"I know it’s a very prestigious school. I know it’s a high academic school. I know the main sport is actually baseball, and I know a few people that go to my school that have offers from there. I know the fan base loves basketball, too."
ON VANDERBILT’S PITCH
"I talk to the assistant a lot. They say they play fast, so they love how I’d fit in with them. They like my play style -- I get up and down. They just think I fit well with how Coach [Jerry] Stackhouse coaches."
ON VISITS HE WANTS TO TAKE WHEN THE DEAD PERIOD ENDS
"I want to hit Vanderbilt for sure. Then I also want to see Georgia, Xavier and Seton Hall."
ON GEORGIA
"They haven’t offered yet, but they are still really interested. I talk to one of the assistants. I started watching them a little last year because of Anthony Edwards"
ON OTHER SCHOOLS HE THINKS MIGHT BE CLOSE TO AN OFFER:
"Creighton. They said that once my season starts and I start playing again, they're gonna watch more film."
RIVALS REACTION
Vanderbilt seems to be the de facto leader for now, as Richardson is in closest contact with the Commodores and seems to like the fit. That said, the three-star point guard’s recruitment has the feel of one that could change quickly once he starts his junior season and coaches get eyes on his skill set. Stackhouse should love the way he’s positioned himself here, but the year ahead will determine which direction Richardson goes.