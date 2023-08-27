NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Vanderbilt got a pair of De'Rickey Wright interceptions, including the game-clincher with 1:43 left, hanging on to knock off Hawaii, 35-28, at FirstBank Stadium in Saturday night's season opener.

Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann didn't out-duel Hawaii's Brayden Schager (258 yards to 351) but the Commodores didn't commit a turnover and leveraged a huge edge in special teams.

Swann led the Commodores on a four-play, 38-yard drive finished off by Will Sheppard's second touchdown with 9:32 left in the third quarter. A 32-yard touchdown strike to London Humphries gave Vandy what seemed to a a commanding, 21-point lead.

But Schager led Hawaii on two more touchdown drives, the last capped on Dalen Morris's 1-yard run with 4:49 left. Vanderbilt got the ball back, turned it over on downs inside the Hawaii 50 and then got a pick from Wright with 1:43 left.

Vanderbilt led 21-14 at half, thanks to a Sheppard TD catch, a 21-yard Patrick Smith run and a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown from Jayden McGowan.

Hawaii could easily have tied it, but Wright picked Schager in the end zone in the first half.

After a Hawaii punt that went a total of zero yards, Vandy's Smith dashed 21 yards through a big opening on the right side. That lead stayed at 6-0 though after a missed 2-point conversion from punter Matt Hayball.

Hawaii responded with an 8-play, 75-yard drive capped by a Steven McBride touchdown catch in the redzone.

It didn’t take long for the Commodores to respond. McGowan took the Hawaii kickoff 96-yards to the house. That was his first kickoff return touchdown in his career and Vandy’s first since 2014 (Darrius Sims vs. South Carolina 9/20/14).

This time, the 2-point conversion worked, a quick out-route from Swann to Quincy Skinner.

After a stop on defense, the Commodores extended their lead. An 8-play, 84-yard drive took nearly five minutes off the clock after a 7-yard touchdown catch from Sheppard.

The Rainbow Warriors didn’t go quietly though. After the Vanderbilt defense caused a third- down stop, Hawaii lined up for a fourth down attempt from the 45-yard line and got another Schrager-to-McBride score.

The Commodores next offensive possession was halted after a huge fourth down stop on Smith by the Rainbow Warriors. Then, on a crazy play, Schager dropped a short pass in to an offensive lineman that resulted in a 23-yard gain.

After a fumble at the end of the play, Hawaii had the ball at the 1-yard line. Then came an offsides penalty on Hawaii, followed by a huge toe-tap interception from Wright.

After a Nate Clifton sack of Schager, Vandy got the ball back with a chance to extend the lead with 39 seconds remaining in the half, but couldn't cash in.

The Commodores (1-0) face Alabama A&M next Saturday night at 6 Central.

Chris Lee also contributed to this story.