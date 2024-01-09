Wright wasn't efficient from the field nor was he the difference in the game but the 6-foot-6 swingman knocked down seven free throws in eight attempts as the Commodores fell to 5-10 overall and 0-2 in league play.

If former Vanderbilt forward Jordan Wright wanted revenge, he got it on Tuesday night as his 15 points helped to push LSU over his former team in its 77-69 win.

Vanderbilt led this one for just 59 seconds and trailed by as much as 15 at one point in the second half.

Despite having Ezra Manjon, Tyrin Lawrence and Ven-Allen Lubin all at less than 100%, Vanderbilt had more than enough to win. It didn't. That's become a theme.

Bad injury luck can write off some things, but not the things that Vanderbilt needs it to.

Vanderbilt only trailed 30-28 at the half despite shooting just 16.7% from beyond the arc and turning it over eight times. It felt as if Stackhouse's team defended well in the half but was fortunate to be in the game at that point.

The Commodores held the Tigers to just 37% shooting from the field in the first half. That number would've been just 26.6% if LSU didn't earn five field goals off of Vanderbilt turnovers.

The Tigers led for the entirety of the second half as Vanderbilt lost its second-straight game.

Three quick takes:

Checking in on Jordan Wright

Wright's matchup with his former team is obviously one worth noting. Especially when considering that the veteran forward's departure and time in West End wasn't all sunshine and rainbows.

Heading into Tuesday night, the fifth-year senior was averaging 15 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 40% from the field.

Wright had scored in double figures in 11-straight games before his matchup with Vanderbilt.

The former Vanderbilt forward has been a focal point for his favorite childhood team and was the SEC's 13th leading scorer before Tuesday night.

The Waggaman, Louisiana, native finished his first matchup with Vanderbilt with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists while shooting 4-for-11 from the field and 7-for-8 from the free throw line.

The former Vanderbilt forward wasn't great on Tuesday and didn't have the performance that Vanderbilt fans have seen at times, but did enough to give Vanderbilt its second loss of SEC play.

Not to beat a dead horse, but Vanderbilt seemed to take Wright for granted at times and could use his contributions. Not only offensively, but defensively. Wright is top five in the league in steals per game.

LSU set the tone

Matt McMahon's team wanted this one to look sloppy. That's what happened.

Vanderbilt's offense that has taken steps in terms of its ball control turned it over 15 times on Tuesday night, Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse was frustrated enough to pick up a technical foul and the Commodores seemed to be looking over their shoulder a bit offensively.

LSU wasn't all that much better than Vanderbilt it just knows how to win ugly. It was bigger and more disruptive.

That was shown in the Tigers' 18 points off of turnovers and eight second chance points. Those were the difference on Tuesday night.

It looked like Wednesday of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday in Baton Rouge. That's exactly what LSU wanted.

Vanderbilt has to win the 3-point battle to win games in league play

25.9% from 3-point range won't cut it this year. Especially when you aren't fully healthy, turn it over too much and can't get stops when you need them.

There's no margin for error when you have the deficiencies that Vanderbilt has or the talent gap that's proven to be prevalent.

Vanderbilt came into Saturday shooting under 30% from 3-point range on the season and didn't help that number on Tuesday.

It'll take some tremendous shooting nights for Vanderbilt to win in league play. That hasn't happened much for the Commodores this season.