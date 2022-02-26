Young, Holton lead Vanderbilt past Army on Saturday

Carter Young had a three-run triple while Carter Holton pitched six innings while allowing two runs, as Vanderbilt' topped Army, 10-7, on Saturday afternoon.

Holton struck out six, walked none and allowed just two hits in securing his first collegiate win. Dominic Keegan added a home run and two RBIs for Vanderbilt (4-2).

Young's triple was part of a four-run seventh, with Davis Diaz--who tied with Enrique Bradfield Jr. for a team-leading two hits--adding an RBI ground-out to score Young for the inning's other run.

Matthew Polk later added an RBI on his first career at bat.

Vandy cruised to a 10-2 lead after seven, but Christian Little and Gage Bradley both ran into control trouble, combining to allow five walks and five runs between them.

Bradley left the bases loaded for Jack Anderson, who gave up a ground ball that got past first and wound up as a three-RBI triple. But Anderson struck out two hitters and got the Commodores out of the jam to end the game.

Vanderbilt has now won three straight.

The teams finish the series at 1 Central on Sunday.