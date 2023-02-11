2024 QB Jeremy St-Hilaire commits to Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt picked up some offensive firepower this weekend, landing their first 2024 commitment in McCallie (Tenn.) quarterback Jeremy St-Hilaire, who announced he was officially a Commodore on Saturday afternoon.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback told VandySportsDotCom that the Commodores initially became involved in his recruitment process this past November. On Dec. 1st, St-Hilaire picked up an offer from Vanderbilt.
St-Hilaire said he was frequently communicating with Vanderbilt's coaching staff, connecting with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joey Lynch. He added that he liked how Coach Lynch was creating a culture that players like.
The in-state gunslinger stopped by West End for a visit with Vanderbilt on Jan. 28th for their Jr. Day. He said he really enjoyed getting to know the Commodores' program more, and liked that the coaching staff has a clear vision for greatness in the future.
During his visit, St-Hilaire said that he spent nearly the entire day with Coach Lynch and assistant quarterback coach Trenton Kirklin, and learned a lot on the field and in the film room.
St-Hilaire said that Vanderbilt has been building something special and he knows that Coach Lynch can both develop quarterbacks and bring the best out of someone.
At the helm of McCallie's offense this past season, St-Hilaire led the Tornadoes to a 10-3 overall record and a 3-2 finish in district competition. He recorded 180 completions out of 268 attempts, collecting 2,375 yards and 25 touchdowns.
