Vanderbilt picked up some offensive firepower this weekend, landing their first 2024 commitment in McCallie (Tenn.) quarterback Jeremy St-Hilaire , who announced he was officially a Commodore on Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback told VandySportsDotCom that the Commodores initially became involved in his recruitment process this past November. On Dec. 1st, St-Hilaire picked up an offer from Vanderbilt.

St-Hilaire said he was frequently communicating with Vanderbilt's coaching staff, connecting with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joey Lynch . He added that he liked how Coach Lynch was creating a culture that players like.

"Since late November. And since then, we've been talking every week. I talk a lot with Coach Lynch. What stood out the most was he's big about family and he treats the players like family. That creates a culture that a lot of players like. You need that if you want to feel at home."

The in-state gunslinger stopped by West End for a visit with Vanderbilt on Jan. 28th for their Jr. Day. He said he really enjoyed getting to know the Commodores' program more, and liked that the coaching staff has a clear vision for greatness in the future.

During his visit, St-Hilaire said that he spent nearly the entire day with Coach Lynch and assistant quarterback coach Trenton Kirklin, and learned a lot on the field and in the film room.