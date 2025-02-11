Ep. 302: VandyBoys Season Preview + Horns Down (feat. Alex Kurbegov)

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back to recap and discuss Vanderbilt’s two most recent matchups on the hardwood, Florida and Texas. While Vanderbilt lost to Florida, Will & Trevor mainly discuss the Texas win and look forward to the tournament hopes of the Commodores. Will and Trevor are joined in segment 2 by TDR writer Alex Kurbegov to preview the 2025 Vanderbilt baseball season. Alex breaks down the roster position by position and gives key weaknesses and strengths of the new and improved VandyBoys roster. Alex, Will, and Trevor also give their season expectations and discuss how Vanderbilt can improve on a disappointing 2024 campaign.

