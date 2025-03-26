Ep. 308: March Sadness, First Round Exit

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back to recap and react to Vanderbilt’s 59-56 loss to Saint Mary’s in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament. Will and Trevor give their thoughts on the game and reflect on problems that were prevalent throughout the season and ultimately ended Vanderbilt’s season. Will and Trevor also give their thoughts on the tournament as a whole and discuss the chaos of the college basketball transfer portal while providing an update. Will and Trevor then go on to answer premium member questions and rehash a very successful week of Vanderbilt baseball.

Let’s have ourselves a Wednesday.