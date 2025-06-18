Ep. 320: Diego Pavia World Tour

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back for episode 320, the first official episode of the dog days of summer. Thanks to Vanderbilt star QB Diego Pavia, Will and Trevor have plenty to discuss this week. Specifically, Pavia’s recent appearance on Bussin’ With The Boys, hosted by former NFL players Taylor Lewan and Will Compton. Diego Pavia did not stick to the normal player talking points. Diego, Will, and Taylor discuss his college football career, peeing on New Mexico’s midfield logo, NIL, the transfer portal, expectations for the upcoming season, and more. Will and Trevor give their thoughts and opinions, then move on to discussing the departure of baseball assistant coach Jayson King. The fellas then go on to answer some entertaining premium member questions.

