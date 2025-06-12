The Zakai Zeigler Ruling From a Lawyer's Perspective

I read the decision. For the non-lawyers, the burden was on Zeigler during the preliminary injunction hearing to prove that he is entitled to one, and it is a high burden. To prevail, Zeigler had to prove four things:

(1) that Zeigler had a strong likelihood of success on the merits of his claims (if the case went to trial);

(2) that Zeigler would suffer an irreparable injury without the injunction (money damages cannot fix the problem or the financial destruction would ruin him beyond repair);

(3) that issuing the injunction would cause harm to others (Zeigler would need to show that it wouldn't); and

(4) that public interest would be served by issuing an injunction.

The Judge found that Zeigler couldn't prove the first element, so the remaining elements were not discussed in depth. For background, Zeigler sought injunctive relief to allow him a fifth year of eligibility under two theories: the Sherman Act (federal antitrust act) and the recently enacted TTPA Act (state statute).