Ep 317: All Hail the King, NCAA Tournament Preview

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back for a BEEFY episode 317. Will starts off episode 317 by going off on a rant about the modern state of college athletics and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. Will and Trevor are then joined by Chris Phillips of SEC Unfiltered to talk SEC Tournament, the incredible turnaround by the VandyBoys, life in Nashville, and the NCAA tournament as a whole. In segment 2 the fellas are joined by TDR’s alleged attorneys, Blake Fromang and first time podcast guest George Barclay. Blake and George break down the Zakai Ziegler legal situation and give their professional thoughts. The best information surrounding this situation anywhere in the country. Will, Trevor, Blake, and Geroge then go on to answer premium member questions and discuss the punishment for Hater Hacksquat Hulan.

Let’s have ourselves a Wednesday