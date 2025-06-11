Vandy Boys of Summer: A 2025 Cape Cod Baseball League Guide

Bourne Braves' Sam Petersen stands in the dug out before a Cape Cod League baseball game against the Chatham Anglers, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Bourne, Mass. For 100 years, the Cape Cod League has given top college players the opportunity to hone their skills and show off for scouts while facing other top talent from around the country. (Photo by (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer))

During the summer of 2012, I was fortunate to cover the Chatham Anglers on the Cape as their Beat Writer. That summer was one of the best summers of my life, and I got to witness future major leaguers such as Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber play, as well as some of my favorite Vanderbilt players, including Tony Kemp, Conrad Gregor, Rhett Wiseman, Mike Yastrzemski, and Kevin Ziomek. While much about college sports has changed since 2012, much of the Cape League’s culture has remained the same, with the 10 teams maintaining their nonprofit status and relying on host families and community-based fundraising efforts to stay afloat. Here are some insights on the Cape Cod League and its place as a key part of the Vandy Boys baseball program. Two weekends ago, the Vandy Boys failed to get past the regional round of the NCAA tournament for the fourth straight year, and summer ball has begun early in what is a crucial offseason for the Commodores. While there are several summer ball leagues across the country, they all pale in comparison to the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League, which is the highest summer league selection a college player can receive outside of a Team USA invite. With its roots dating back to 1885, the Cape Cod League has been an official summer collegiate baseball league since 1923. Getting an invite to the Cape League generally means a player is considered to be within the top 200-250 players in College Baseball. The 2025 CCBL kicks off its 40-game season on Saturday, June 14th. On the surface, 40 games appear short, but the schedule is a grind as it closely mirrors that of Major League Baseball teams. Rainouts are quickly tacked on as double headers to be played within the following week. For high-profile college baseball programs like Vanderbilt, a summer spent on the Cape serves as crucial development and high-leverage rep opportunities for teams looking to make a run to Omaha. With the conference as strong as ever in baseball, the SEC fielded 16 Cape Cod Baseball League All-Stars last summer, more than any other conference. Vanderbilt’s two national championship victories were significantly influenced by their time in the Cape Cod League. In the summer of 2013, outfielder Rhett Wiseman (Cotuit), a key player in the 2014 National Championship team, was a Cape Cod League All-Star. His performance in the 2014 College World Series, where he was named to the All-Tournament Team after batting .308 with two doubles and two RBI, was a testament to the impact of the Cape League. Infielder Vince Conde (Orleans) and pitchers Jared Miller (Orleans) and Adam Ravenelle (Cotuit) also spent the summer on the Cape in 2013. While they didn't make the All-Star team, their contributions were invaluable to the 2014 championship team, with Conde hitting an RBI in the deciding game, Miller earning the CWS Final win in relief, and Ravenelle recording the National Championship-winning strikeout. In 2018, outfielder JJ Bleday (Orleans) was a Cape Cod League All-Star before going on to win the SEC Player of the Year the following season and leading the Commodores to the program’s second National Championship in 2019. Although they did not make the 2018 All-Star team, outfielder Pat DeMarco (Orleans) and catcher Philip Clarke (Orleans) were also on the Cape. In the 2019 College World Series, DeMarco drove in three runs, including a solo home run in Game 3 of the CWS Finals, and Clarke batted a team-best .360 during the 2019 College World Series. The moral of the story for Vanderbilt baseball and the Cape League: high leverage reps and extended run on the Cape for core players translated into late-season production and helped result in Vandy’s two national titles. As Vanderbilt looks to rebound from another disappointing early postseason exit, the Cape Cod League will serve as an excellent opportunity for the Vandy Boys to regroup and continue their development as they look to return to Omaha. Who comes to the Cape, and when do they get there? Roster moves on the Cape can be highly fluid, as players come and go throughout the season. The roster fluidity is especially true early in the season as NCAA postseason baseball wraps up and what are referred to as “temp players,” players on temporary contracts, quickly come and go as the postseason players trickle onto the Cape after their seasons come to a close. While some players are initially listed on rosters, they may not attend due to injury or a coach shutting a pitcher down to rest. Because of Tim Corbin’s love for the Cape League, it’s rare for a Vanderbilt player to sit out a Cape League season after receiving an invite, especially when the team does not make it to Omaha. So far, multiple Vanderbilt players have been connected to several Cape Cod Baseball League organizations, as reported through the teams’ official sites or by @Codball, one of the best Twitter accounts covering Cape League transactions. Another good source of information is Pointstreak, the official stat-keeping site used by the Cape Cod Baseball League, which is updated frequently by team General Managers. As it currently stands, below is a breakdown of the Vandy Boys officially on Cape League rosters as well as projected players and the teams they are slated to play for. Falmouth Commodores

Manager: Jarrod Saltalamacchia Ballpark: Guv Fuller Field Jakob Shulz will be making his Cape debut for Falmouth this summer after going 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA and 8 strikeouts, and 5 walks in 5.2 innings pitched as a freshman. Look for Shulz to get some needed reps heading into his sophomore season.

Hyannis Harbor Hawks

Manager: Mitch Karraker Ballpark: McKeon Park Pitcher Tommy O’Rourke returns to the Cape for Hyannis after missing multiple summers due to injury. His previous Cape season had some adversity as O’Rourke went 0-2 with a 6.90 ERA in 14.1 innings pitched. After transferring from Stanford, O’Rourke has rebounded in Nashville and went 3-0 with a 4.02 ERA for Vanderbilt in 2025 with 18 strikeouts and 6 walks in 15.2 innings pitched. With O’Rourke having one more year of eligibility, look for the veteran right-hander to get additional innings under his belt after pitching his first full season in two years.

Bourne Braves

Manager: Scott Landers Ballpark: Doran Park Coming off a summer season, where they were denied a Cape Cod League Championship three-peat, the Bourne Braves will look to continue their recent run of Cape League dominance. Returning for his second summer in Bourne is outfielder Braden Holcomb, who is listed as a multi-position utility player on the roster. Last summer, Holcomb earned an All-Star selection for the Braves, batting .333 with 3 home runs and 25 RBI. While battling for playing time early in the season, Holcomb hit his stride in conference play, finishing with a .275 batting average, 9 home runs, and 34 RBI. Next to Brodie Johnston, Holcomb has the most raw power of any returning Commodore player. Holcomb has all the tools to become an everyday big league power hitter. If he can continue to improve his plate discipline and batting average, the sky is the limit for Holcomb. With one season on the Cape under his belt, look for Holcomb to have another strong summer and build off a successful sophomore campaign in which he hit two walk-off home runs against Alabama and Kentucky. Given his dynamic bat, expect Holcomb to be a mainstay in the Braves’ lineup this summer. Also joining the Braves this summer, per Dave Bet, the former manager of @Codball and the Tennessean’s Aria Gerson, is pitcher Matthew Shorey. Shorey made 14 appearances out of the bullpen as a freshman and went 2-0 with a 5.27 ERA, 12 strikeouts, and 4 walks over 13.2 innings. Shorey projects to get some summer reps as he aims for an increased role as a sophomore. Infielder Ryker Waite, per Pointstreak, is also listed on the Braves roster. In 8 games this season, Waite went hitless. Given the ascension of Brodie Johnston and the Commodores' log jam in the infield, Waite could be a transfer portal candidate.

Orleans Firebirds

Manager: Kelly Nicholson Ballpark: Eldredge Park Deep in the mid-Cape, right-hander Alex Kranzler returns to the Firebirds for his second Cape summer. After some mixed results, where Kranzler finished the 2024 summer with a 4.15 ERA and 14 strikeouts against 9 walks, the New Jersey native had a stellar sophomore year on the mound for Vanderbilt, finishing with a 6-1 record, a 3.62 ERA, and 40 strikeouts against just 7 walks in 18 appearances. With a bullpen facing serious questions heading into the 2025 season, Kranzler was a dynamic piece for the Commodores, who finished the regular season with one of the country’s best bullpens. Look for Kranzler to come out of the bullpen frequently for the Firebirds, who are eyeing another postseason run. Brennan Seiber also returns to Orleans for his second summer. Seiber had a strong debut season on the Cape last summer, where he finished with a 3.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts, and 3 walks in 7 appearances. In 2025, Seiber served as another steady piece out of the Commodores' bullpen and finished with a 2.28 ERA with 28 strikeouts and 13 walks over 16 appearances. Along with his teammate Kranzler, expect Seiber to be a mainstay out of the Firebirds' bullpen this summer.

Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox

Manager: Scott Pickler Ballpark: Merrill “Red” Wilson Field According to @Codball, freshman phenom infielder Brodie Johnston will be making his Cape debut this summer for the Y-D Red Sox. Johnston came as advertised this season for the Commodores and finished the regular season with a .260 batting average, 15 home runs, and 55 RBI. Johnston’s raw power is something to behold, and he is one of the best power hitters to arrive on West End in several years. With dimensions of 346 feet in left field, 352 feet in center field, and 338 feet in right field, look for Johnston to mash at Merrill “Red” Wilson Field, a ballpark where anything elevated to left or center field has an easy chance to leave the yard. Given his strong pull power, Johnston’s home and away splits should be entertaining this summer. Now that shortstop Jonathan Vastine is headed to the MLB draft, look to see if Johnston gets any reps at shortstop over the summer or if he remains at third base. Outfielder David Mendez will also be headed to Y-D, according to @codball. After Mendez finished the 2024 season as the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year and the Atlantic 10 All Rookie team at Dayton, Mendez struggled mightily in 2025, playing 24 games and hitting .167 with 1 home run and 4 RBI. Mendez could be a candidate to hit the transfer portal based on his lack of production and playing time. Due to his dramatic decline in production, Mendez may not even make it to the Cape, as his Manager, Scott Pickler, is known for overcrowding his roster and performing a flurry of transactions.

Wareham Gatemen

Manager: Ryan Smyth Ballpark: Clem Spillane Field According to @Codball, first baseman Riley Nelson will be headed to Wareham this summer. Nelson was not only a perfect culture fit for Vanderbilt, but he was also a perfect fit on the diamond. In 2025, Nelson batted .344 with 8 home runs and 47 RBI. It remains curious whether Nelson will elect to enter the 2025 MLB Draft or whether he will return to Vanderbilt for another season. Now that the MLB Draft takes place in July each year, players have the option of playing a portion of the summer on the Cape to boost their draft stock. The one area where Nelson could improve compared to his peers is his power. Regardless of whether Nelson stays or leaves for the MLB Draft, look for him to showcase his power over the summer. Catcher Mac Rose is also linked to Wareham per @Codball. Rose batted .250 with 2 home runs and 25 RBIs in his freshman season for the Commodores. While Rose has a solid eye for the strike zone, drawing 25 walks in 132 plate appearances, his line drive swing could use some elevation if he wants to remain in the lineup. Look to see if Rose can improve his power numbers for the Gatemen over the summer.

Up in the Air

Commodore catcher Colin Barczi, who flashed last summer in the New England Collegiate Baseball League, where he was named the 2024 All-Star Game MVP, was originally projected to make his Cape League debut for the Bourne Braves. While technically listed on the team website, Barczi is not listed on the team’s roster on Pointstreak, which is updated Barzci had a strong sophomore campaign in 2025, where he hit .253 with 8 home runs, 11 doubles, and 39 RBIs. In SEC play, Barzci displayed some power potential and became a mainstay in the everyday lineup. Barczi’s development into an everyday player and his progression as a power hitter have been encouraging developments for the Commodores, who had a void to fill at catcher after Alan Espinal’s graduation last year. In addition to pulling the ball, Barczi also displayed an ability to drive the ball to the opposite field with a crucial opposite home run against Tennessee in Knoxville in a series win for the Dores. The Commodores will need a productive summer from Barczi, who has the potential to be a double-digit home run hitter at the college level. If Barczi does not end up in Bourne, be on the lookout for him to land elsewhere on the Cape. Pitcher Luke Guth is currently listed on the Brester Whitecaps website, but is no longer listed via Pointstreak. Guth is looking to build off an impressive sophomore season, where he held a 4-0 record and a 0.93 ERA with 22 strikeouts and 7 walks in 19 appearances. Guth’s debut on the Cape last summer did not come without a few lumps as he finished the summer with a 6.56 ERA and 22 strikeouts and 11 walks. However, as the next season approached, iron appeared to sharpen iron for Guth, who was one of the Commodores’ most consistent arms out of the bullpen in the 2025 season. Expect Guth to get even more run as a veteran reliever heading into his junior season, whether he ends up in Brewster or elsewhere. Outfielder and infielder Rustan Rigdon was projected to join the defending Cape Cod League Champion Harwich Mariners this summer, according to @Codball. However, Rigdon is no longer listed on the team roster via Pointstreak. Rigdon flashed as a freshman for the Commodores and finished the 2025 season with a .259 batting average, 2 home runs, 25 RBI, and 19 stolen bases. Rigdon has tremendous upside as a player and flashed his speed, glove, and ability to find the gap in his first season on West End. Rustan’s last swing of the 2025 season, a ground rule double which nearly tied the game late against Wright State thanks to an unlucky bounce, showcased his exciting potential at the plate. With a natural uppercut to his swing, look for Rigdon to continue to develop his extra-base hitting over the summer, whether he ends up in Harwich or elsewhere.

Some Trends to Watch in 2025

Homers, homers, homers, and extra base hitting. Those two traits are the name of the game in modern-day college baseball. While Vanderbilt’s offense caught fire late in the season, the 2025 campaign was yet another year where Vanderbilt’s OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging) and home run totals dipped. So long as Tim Corbin remains at the helm, Vanderbilt’s pitching and defense will always be dynamic. However, the numbers, as reported by our own Trevor Hulan, are telling from an offensive standpoint, and an adjustment in approach is needed. This summer, I will be tracking Vanderbilt’s players’ power numbers compared to the rest of the Cape League. Because of the wooden bats and the elite pitching on the Cape (every player is a front-end starter or reliever at their school), a comparison across the league will be the best indicator. In addition, I’ll be looking at how Vanderbilt players’ numbers compare to those of their teammates. The Cape League is, at its heart, a developmental league, and its managers frequently ask their players to make adjustments to their swing or approach at the plate to aid their development. Last season, Yarmouth-Dennis, and Wareham were two of the league’s leaders in home runs with 46 and 37, respectively. In addition, the two clubs led the league in OPS, with Wareham leading all teams with .750 and Y-D in second with .748. While these numbers are lower compared to NCAA regular season standards, wooden bats and high-end pitching must be taken into account. Based on these numbers, it appears that both Wareham and Y-D utilized a more modern offensive approach at the plate. With both teams slated to have Vanderbilt’s offensive players, it will be worth noting how these teams perform at the plate. If there’s an upswing in offensive output for the Vandy Boys this summer, coaching may be behind it, and it could be an indicator of a new approach that could work if implemented by Tim Corbin. And given Corbin’s respect for his Cape League connections, that may be a needed selling point to Corbin. Just look at outfielder RJ Austin’s summer last year. After hitting some missiles for Team USA, Austin excelled on the Cape at Y-D, the league leader in home runs, where he hit home runs at a higher rate than his entire career so far at Vandy (2 home runs in 15 games at an .895 OPS). In 2025, Austin had the worst season of his college career and looked lost at times at the plate. The difference? Based on YD’s numbers and Team USA’s invites sent to the country’s best all-around hitters, it seems to come down to coaching and offensive philosophy.

