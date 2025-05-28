How Aaron Nesmith Put Pacers in the Driver's Seat to Make the NBA Finals

A golden opportunity was there for the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Home-court advantage was in place for the Knicks, who had just dethroned the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics in 6 games. Madison Square Garden was on fire with a crowd yearning for the team’s first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. A who’s who of New York celebrities was courtside. With a little over three minutes to go in the fourth quarter, New York had a 14-point lead over the Pacers. The only problem… no one told Aaron Nesmith that the game was over.

Nesmith had the game of his basketball life in Game 1, finishing with 30 points, including an unconscious 8/9 from three-point range, one steal, and two blocks in 38 minutes. Five of those three-pointers came in the fourth quarter. Here’s a breakdown of how Nesmith took over the game in the final minutes of regulation in Game 1:

With 2:09 left in regulation, the Knicks lead 119-108. Indiana’s Ben Sheppard sets a screen and receives the ball from Tyrese Haliburton. Sheppard takes a dribble in the paint and kicks it out to Nesmith after getting smothered by Josh Hart. Nesmith hits a three to make it 119-111. Some dread starts to set in inside Madison Square Garden.

After Pascal Siakam converts just one of two free throws following a missed Karl-Anthony Towns three-pointer, Jalen Brunson hits a layup to put the Knicks up 121-112 with 58 seconds to go. Siakam then brings the ball up the floor, hands it off to Nesmith above the perimeter, and Siakam sets a screen on Brunson, who is guarding Nesmith. Nesmith gathers and connects on a three over an outstretched OG Anunoby, who cannot switch onto Nesmith in time. 121-115 Knicks with 51 seconds to go.

A Karl-Anthony Towns layup puts New York up 123-115 with 41 seconds to go. Siakam brings the ball up again at center court and quickly hands it off to Nesmith just under the Knicks logo. Nesmith fires and hits AGAIN from three. 123-118 Knicks with 34 seconds to go.

After a successful challenge where Anunoby lost the ball on his way up for a layup and Siakam gained possession, Indiana gets the ball back with 29 seconds left. Haliburton brings the ball up and passes it to, you guessed it, Aaron Nesmith, coming off a curl on the left wing. Nesmith gets airborne on his release and drills another three. Shades of Reggie Miller. 123-121 Knicks with 22 seconds remaining. Timothy Chalamet is sweating through his expensive LA outfit that he’ll never wear again and is starting to smell like Bob Dylan after a folk festival.

In the next possession, Karl-Anthony Towns is fouled and hits one of his two free throws to make it 124-121. With 13.9 seconds to go, the Pacers bring the ball up and give it to Nesmith. This time, Nesmith is fouled before getting a shot off as the Knicks have a sudden shower of common sense and decide to cover the three-point line. Nesmith hits both free throws, 124-123 Knicks with 12 seconds remaining.

Despite nearly throwing the ball away on an inbounds play, the Knicks have a chance to ice the game with 7 seconds left, with Anunoby headed to the free throw line. Anunoby hits one of two free throws to make it 125-123 Knicks.

Now, thanks to Nesmith, the Pacers can put the ball in the hands of their best player, Haliburton, with 7 seconds left and plenty of time to get a shot off. In a crazy sequence, Haliburton fakes a drive, dribbles back out to the perimeter, and hits a game-tying jump shot at the buzzer to send it to overtime (would have been a game winner if his right foot was one inch behind the line).