Nashville Regional TDR Tailgate Info

It’s Saturday, the 31st day of May, it’s been a week filled with meh weather and finally it’s 85 and sunny on a Saturday in Nashville. The Vandyboys are HOT and now this weekend has become one of the hottest tickets in town. Are these prices too steep for you? Well GREAT news for you, Chef and the boys will be throwing a tailgate on the 25th Ave Garage starting Saturday Morning.

The goal is the next to top level of the 25th avenue garage, but there will be more info put out on Saturday morning.

*THIS EVENT WILL NOT TAKE PLACE IN LOT 2*

There will be 2 games on Saturday at the Hawk and we will be out there for both. Beer/burgers/dogs and an assortment of snacks will be present as well as a TV to watch other games around the country. Come get a chance to meet all your favorite TDR personalities and catch the vibes!

Update 1

Official start time to be determined, but Chef Miller will be out there earlier than you, almost guaranteed